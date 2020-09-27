It’s time for Alaska to clean house

It seems to me that the “conservative Republicans” are fighting against democracy. They seem to want to stay in the good old bygone days, and that is especially true in Alaska. I read Frank Murkowski’s Community Perspective (News-Miner, Sept. 22) concerning the oil industry in Alaska, and it does not even come close to what the rest of the world thinks of oil’s future going forward.
The “Economist” has written extensively on the decline of oil as a source of future energy. Not only are we faced with global warming caused by fossil fuels, but we also have a serious plastics problem that is polluting our world by using oil. There are newer and more environmentally friendly solutions that are being developed around the world, yet here in the U.S. and especially in Alaska we choose to ignore the future. Our attempt to hold on to the past will not help us going forward. Our oil resources are better saved for the future when we can utilize them in a more environmentally neutral way. Wishing that oil prices will rise substantially from the present $40 a barrel is not going to add revenue to the state because it is not likely to happen, and the oil companies are going to do what is in their bottom line’s best interest. We might as well get something for the oil that they extract now, because they are not going to increase production in this environment. It is totally irresponsible to think otherwise when there are so many sources of cheap oil.
Here in Alaska, we have an opportunity to be on the cutting edge of the development of renewable energy sources for the far north. Our university was and still should be knee-deep in this forward technology, but our backward thinking governor and his Republican like-minded legislators have hamstrung this possibility by stripping our university of any chance for advancement in technology because of their draconian funding cuts that were so deep that their future in northern studies is questionable.
Here in Alaska, we have a group of national Republican representatives who have chosen to support big oil and deny global warming’s inevitable consequences. They follow blindly Sen. Mitch McConnell and President Trump’s irrational approach to what is occurring in the real world. That is why I say that “conservative Republicans,” in their attempt to hold on to a world that no longer exists, are fighting against democracy and the people’s attempt to embrace change. That is why I will be voting for Ballot Measures 1 and 2 and will vote against Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young.
This “conservative Republican” bent also carries through on how we face the future of democracy in the USA. Conservative Republicans want to maintain the Constitution of the United States as a nonchanging rule book even though the founders wrote it 200-plus years ago. We all know that there have been monumental changes since then, and the attitudes and beliefs of the majority of citizens have changed. Yet these “conservatives” are hellbent on subverting the will of the majority by pushing their own choices in our Supreme Court, thereby holding on to the old ideas that are no longer the majority view. They mistakenly think that they can change Roe v. Wade even though it is overwhelmingly supported by the majority. They think that they can reverse the tide of support for some form of universal health care while most people support it and the coverage of pre-existing conditions. These reversals to a past time are just not going to happen, nor should they.
If the United States continues on the Trump path, the outcome will be catastrophic. We will be “passed by” in a world that will move forward in technology but without a democratic influence. Without our support, our normal democratic allies will succumb to overpowering regimes that are more authoritarian.
Wake up, Alaska. Wake up, America. This is the beginning of the end if we do not change course during this crucial election. President Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell, with their Republican senators, are leading us away from the path of a prosperous future where we can be equal in stature and power against our adversaries, China and Russia. The United States of America cannot go it alone in the world and expect to prevail. It is time that Alaskans clean house in Washington and here in Alaska. And this time, let’s keep track of who we elect, whether Republican or Democrat, and if they do not perform to our satisfaction, kick them out, too. We need to pay more attention.
Ed Linkous lives in Fairbanks. He served on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly from 1987 to 1989.