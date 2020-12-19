Is there a doctor in the house?

Sometimes when you have a health problem, like a leg injury, it is important to go see a doctor, who might have you do stretches, take it easy or even see a physical therapist for a while until it heals. But what if the doctor gave you 10 pounds of candy and said, “Just eat this and maybe you’ll get better.” Would you be surprised?
Having a doctor help with a health issue is similar to having an economist help with an economic concern. The Dunleavy economic team looks a lot like the doctor who thinks candy is the way to go. They are giving away a few billion dollars of PFD candy for an economic leg injury, when a more nuanced and directed approach is needed, even it if will be more of a challenge and take time and effort.
Consider for example that Anchorage, which now is in economic depression but which also is the political power of the state, used to always be the economic hub of Alaska. What could Anchorage do to return to steady growth, which will benefit our entire state? Here is a lesson from New York City. Why is New York’s economy, in general, so robust? Could it be so robust because of inner-city development or is it more robust economically because of important factors that are outside of the city, not inside?
Indeed, New York City benefits from a vast set of infrastructure, such as the Erie Canal, the Trans-Continental Railroad and the Interstate Highway System, which were implemented by 19th century New York Gov. DeWitt Clinton, Abraham Lincoln and Dwight D. Eisenhower, respectively. Note that all of them were Republican (or Democratic-Republican) politicians. Imagine how much economic growth that infrastructure created then and still creates today. Could our governor learn such a lesson?
After the 2008 financial crisis, the federal government was offering low-interest loans to the states and all Alaska had to do was borrow a billion or more dollars and it could have built a cross-state, dense-phase natural gas pipeline. Such a project could have created much more economic opportunities and helped reduce energy costs all across the state, but Alaska could not imagine creating plausible and sustainable development across the state, even though it would have benefited Anchorage’s growth, just as American infrastructure benefits New York City. Yes, it is the kind of project that takes time and planning, but it could also stimulate current and future growth, both statewide and for Anchorage too.
Imagine for a moment what such a project could still do today. Even a road-side project just to Fairbanks can, in conjunction with a railroad hub, provide cheap propane up and down much of the Railbelt for heat or local use and even by river to a number of villages. The natural gas can sustain cheaper heat in Fairbanks but also in any of the roadside villages even as far as 100-plus miles off the Haul Road. Mining, mining processing and other clean industrial projects can become more economic with cheaper energy.
One way to carry out such a project cost effectively is to use the “corporation” method. All the biggest world corporations give their CEOs a stock option bonus based on a rise in value of its stock price. But for such an infrastructure project, you would give the person in charge a bonus based on lower energy costs along the Haul Road and the Railbelt to about Wasilla. For every one dollar in lower energy costs per unit of energy, the project manager gets say five cents on the dollar for say the first 20 years. It ends up being billions of dollars in value to the state and millions to the manager, but like all the investors say, “it’s worth it.”
The governor’s original big splash project was that he could get a carbon fiber plant to Alaska. But with the North Slope so isolated and Fairbanks energy so expensive and Anchorage land so limited, it is hard to imagine such a project working here no matter how low taxes are. Sometimes the narrow focus on taxes blinds one to the more obvious development options like infrastructure.
Or we can drown ourselves in candy.
Doug Reynolds is a professor of petroleum and energy economics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He can be contacted at dbreynolds@alaska.edu.