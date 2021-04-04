Inside Alaska's unions, women are taking the lead

While many parts of the U.S. business sector seem to be moving at a glacial pace to ensure women and men are paid the same, I have always been proud of the IBEW for guaranteeing equal work for equal pay and benefits among all workers. I have especially been proud to be part of the labor movement in Alaska where women now lead key organizations. It’s about time.
Newest to the ranks is Marcie Obremski, the first woman to serve as business manager of IBEW Local 1547. Marcie is a 30-year member of Local 1547. She started her membership as clerical support at Matanuska Telephone Association (MTA) in 1990. In 1998, she was accepted into the Alaska Electrical Apprenticeship, worked telecom construction for NORCON and completed her apprenticeship at MTA in 2003. Marcie journeyed out as a journeyman CO/PBX technician. She served as chief shop steward at MTA for three years before coming on staff at IBEW in 2011.
In 2019, journeyman lineman Deborah Kelly was appointed statewide training director of the Alaska Joint Electrical Apprenticeship & Training Trust. Deborah graduated from the IBEW/NECA apprenticeship program and has been a powerful advocate and leader in the industry since. From her time building and maintaining power lines across Alaska and the Lower 48 to now in the role of director, Deborah has taken an active role in workplace safety, including serving on the IBEW Local 1547 Safety Committee and on the Alaska Safety Advisory Council. Under former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, Deborah served as director of the Labor Standards and Safety Division of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development
In February 2021, Joelle Hall was elected at the first woman president of Alaska AFL-CIO. She served as political director previously and has been on board since 2006. She is a proud member of UFCW, Local 1496. She has a long resume of political experience from running extensive issue campaigns to heading up the efforts of the AFL-CIO labor program. Joelle served in the U.S. Army and is a graduate of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Joelle is joined by Kim Hays, the new political director for the Alaska AFL-CIO. Kim is from a union family of letter carriers, where the importance of solidarity was instilled in her from a young age. She is a proud member of UFCW, Local 1496. Kim is a UAA graduate with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and a master’s degree in public administration.
These female leaders possess the ability to look ahead to what our unions need in the future to sustain and grow while tracking current legislative policies and punching back bad ideas when needed, as they happen. Their collective effort to build and support apprenticeship programs and high school level training in the trades helps bolster the next generation, and their dogged protection of retirement benefits and investments ensures the future for those well into their careers or already retired. This is the right team to have, especially as Congress infuses billions of dollars into infrastructure and maintenance backlog needs and prepares for post-pandemic business and tourism growth.
Unions lead the way in offering fair, safe and equitable working environments for both men and women and ensuring that hard work and leadership is recognized. For the IBEW this driving philosophy has helped build solid leadership at the top and has also prepared our workers to adapt to the changing needs of energy production and distribution plus modern, sustainable infrastructure that will ensure a clean energy future that drives business and sustains our way of life in Alaska and across the United States.
It’s definitely time to overhaul our legacy systems of power distribution, and I don’t mean transmission lines. Women have proven over and over they have all it takes to lead the labor movement in Alaska and everywhere in all sectors. Supporting our female colleagues makes IBEW and the labor movement stronger for the long haul, plus, it’s just good business.
Dave Reaves is the former business manager for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1547, which represents more than 4000 electrical, communications, construction, government and health care workers across Alaska.