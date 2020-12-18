Indian trust lands provide an opportunity for tribes, neighbors

Mary Bishop’s questions about Indian Country within urban boundaries are interesting given how little of it we have. Mrs. Bishop expresses fear about the “fairness” of this Indian trust land and I hope I can allay those fears. Yes, we should be informed and prepared for the future, however let us approach it with a positive outlook rather than assuming that the worst will happen if a tribe is successful in placing urban property it owns into trust with the federal government.
First, the Biden presidency is unlikely to set off a rush to place tribal land into trust in Alaska. That process is subject to federal rules that must be followed regardless of who holds the position of secretary of the Interior. The process is slow, expensive and never guaranteed of success. Neighbors have an opportunity to weigh in on the request. There are specific grounds under which a trust lands petition might qualify: economic development, tribal self-determination or Indian housing. Just wanting to remove property from tax rolls will not qualify. A tribe must own the land before they can place it into trust, and there is not a lot of tribally owned land within urban boundaries.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs does not automatically approve these petitions. Craig’s 1.08 acres is the only trust land to have been approved in Alaska since the Akiachak decision in 2014. It was not being taxed by the City of Craig. Public records for 2017 show two applications for trust land in Juneau and Ninilchik awaiting approval. The Juneau property comprises a 757 square foot parking lot owned by Tlingit and Haida Central Council. It already has a tax exemption due to the tribe’s governmental status.
The Ninilchik Tribe requested 2.5 acres, which currently houses the Ninilchik Village Transit Facility, providing grant-funded transportation assistance to anyone in the community for a small fee. The tribe paid $2,872.46 in property taxes to the Kenai Peninsula Borough in 2017. It wishes to place the land into trust to further tribal self-determination. No land use change is contemplated, and it is hard to see any threat in either of these requests.
Mrs. Bishop seems especially concerned about future marijuana-related commerce. Tribal trust land is subject to federal laws including those involving marijuana cultivation. Alaska is a Public Law 83-280 state. Alaska tribes wanting to invest in marijuana operations on trust land would need to work with state, federal and tribal regulations to be successful. Tribes would not be engaging in “unregulated” cultivation or sales. Rather than worrying about what might happen, the state should revisit its marijuana statute to see what might work for marijuana on trust land.
PL 280 gives the state concurrent jurisdiction with tribes over criminal and some civil matters. If the state has a marijuana statute intended to prohibit certain conduct, then that statute would be enforceable throughout Alaska. If state statutes are intended to regulate conduct, they would not be enforceable within tribal boundaries and the tribe would need its own statutes. The best solution would be consultation between tribes and the state on how best to address regulation. Several successful tribal-state compacts exist as examples, but until federal law preventing marijuana cultivation is changed, all parties would want to proceed with caution.
As to loss of property taxes, various tax exemptions already exist in municipalities, and we should note that neither the Craig nor Juneau properties were on the tax rolls. Seniors, disabled veterans, property used for nonprofit religious, charitable, cemetery, hospital, educational purposes etc. all receive property tax exemptions and also use services. If a municipality feels it will be harmed it can protest the petition. If trust land status is granted, a tribe and municipality can reach agreements on how to address payment for services and work out issues with competition. Remember, a tribe is a government: it is not in its best interest to pick fights with neighbors or own property that is excluded from fire protection.
Instead of assuming that Indian trust lands will result in problems and “unfairness” we would be better off approaching the issue as one of opportunity for tribes and their neighbors if and when petitions are approved! Work together instead of working against each other.
One final note: the Annette Island reservation was created by act of Congress in 1891, 20 years after the U.S. ceased treaty making with tribes. It would have been highly unusual for the United States to enter into a treaty negotiation with a Canada-based tribe so long after ending the practice at home.
Jenny Bell-Jones is chair emeritus of the Department of Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. This work represents her opinion and not that of the department.