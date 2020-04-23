In times of crisis, local broadcast is a beacon of trust

The current health and economic crisis is impacting every part of our country, including Alaska. As the virus spreads throughout the state, we’re seeing our state jump to action – including local reporters.
If you turn on national or cable news, you’ll see stories about the impacts of the crisis on other parts of the country – important information. But there’s only one way to get the news about local impacts, and that’s from local news coverage. At KTVF and KXDF, our reporters have quickly gotten to work to make sure those in Fairbanks are aware of information and resources to remain updated and safe.
In today’s unprecedented crisis, local television has never been more vital, especially here in Fairbanks. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has issued social distancing mandates and directed Alaskans to stay at home, but if Alaskans don’t believe the mandates are important in their communities or trust that our leaders are telling us the truth, the governor’s mandates will fail and COVID-19 will spread.
That is why local television is critical. In Fairbanks, despite all the options for news and entertainment, more than one out of every two homes watching television in the early evenings is watching our local news. We are their trusted source. And, every day we provide the latest news on the spread of the coronavirus in Fairbanks and throughout Alaska. We update our viewers with advice from local doctors and officials at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Without local news, viewers in Fairbanks would more likely see COVID-19 only as a problem for New York and other big cities, not something we need to tackle here.
We are committed to serving as a lifeline and providing this crucial information to our viewers, but the local advertising dollars that support our business face serious challenges. For years, Google, Facebook and other tech giants have taken an increasing share of advertising revenue from local Alaska businesses. While it is fine for those companies to compete for ad dollars, it is not fine for the federal government to tie one hand behind our backs. Unlike our largely unregulated competitors from Silicon Valley, local broadcast TV companies like ours operate under burdensome regulations, many of which were developed decades ago and no longer make sense in the modern media landscape.
Those challenges are now especially acute in the face of a looming recession. The local businesses that advertise with us are all taking a hit and may do less business with us this coming year. Yet our business is not in line for the same federal support that is being urgently deployed to other industries.
That is a disservice to this community. We are the only local television operation in our market that is willing to make the investment in Fairbanks. The other local stations simulcast news programming from Anchorage, 350 miles away.
We want to invest in truly local coverage. We need to train and support our reporters, producers and staff. We also need to invest in technology like closed captioning so the hearing-impaired can access our broadcasts.
So, where do we go from here? We don’t want a handout. Instead, the government should do what businesses do when they have an important message for the public: advertise. It works. In fact, various federal agencies already spend millions of dollars every year on advertising. Direct those dollars to local news organizations serving their communities. Residents rely on local journalism to guide them through these moments of uncertainty. There has never been a better time for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to start an advertising campaign using local news stations and newspapers. It’s the right thing to do for our stations and our community, and it would enable us to continue to provide our services to those across Fairbanks – especially during such a critical time.
We know the power of rallying together. We do it during our harsh weather conditions and wildfires. We’re doing it today across our community. We hope federal lawmakers help enable us to keep doing our jobs well into the future so we can continue to be part of this effort. And we hope you join our fight and reach out to them as well.
Chris Fry is general manager of television stations KTVF and KXDF in Fairbanks.