In this town, we are all part of the Fairbanks family

In June 2019, Governor Dunleavy vetoed $444 million from the state operating budget. The sheer scope of his cuts left almost no facet of Alaskan life untouched — $50 million from Medicaid, $30 million from K-12 education, $130 million from the University of Alaska, a complete defunding and end of the state’s senior benefits program, $7.5 million in public assistance to those same elders, $2.7 million from public broadcasting, the list goes on. The vetoes threatened the end of our marine highway system, teacher pink slips and crowded classrooms, rate hikes and evictions from Pioneers’ Homes, and the loss of thousands of jobs. It cut funding to the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, which provides direct assistance to local nonprofits that feed the underserved.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough was faced with a $50 million revenue shortfall — the cost of our annual contribution to education — and the transfer of property taxes collected on the trans-Alaska oil pipeline from the borough to state coffers. The cuts also reneged on the state’s commitment to partially reimburse the borough for school bond debts, threatening higher property taxes. But, while these vetoes revealed a deep dysfunction in our Capitol, it also revealed the intrinsic link between state and local government and essential services. More importantly, it revealed the intrinsic and essential link between the people of Alaska.
Fairbanksans in particular came together as never before. There were town halls at high schools, community meetings in chambers of local government, and public demonstrations that drew together teachers, small business owners, students, elders and pioneers, people from all across the political spectrum. The Borough Assembly came together in a resounding and nearly unanimous voice to pass a resolution condemning the governor’s plan. A recall effort was begun. The sheer scope of the mobilization effort of communities like Fairbanks was vast and awe-inspiring. And, in the end, it was largely successful. Consensus was reached, concessions — many of them painful — were made, but much of this extreme divestment from our future was, at least for now, mitigated.
Community is a powerful force, especially in the state’s Golden Heart. But our work isn’t done. More battles wait on the horizon and, as before, our Fairbanks community will play a central role. Often, local government is the most directly answerable to the people and, as the previous battle showed us, it can be the line in the sand between the chaos in Juneau and the collective resolve of our diverse community. I have said that Fairbanks is a collection of disparate threads woven into a unique tapestry of mutual respect, partnership and a singular well-being. To ensure that well-being, we need to reinvest in Fairbanks. We need to utilize the intrinsic link between state and local government to re-ensure fully funded education, to push the state to pay its debts to Fairbanks in terms of mandated tax exemptions and school bonds, to fully address our PM 2.5 air quality problem with the power we granted it and, ultimately, to guarantee Fairbanks is getting our fair share.
That’s why representation is imperative. When the Borough Assembly came together to condemn the governor’s devastating plan, one assembly member stood by it. In explaining this dissent, the assembly member said, “I am willing to sit back and let it play out.” Fortunately, the rest of Fairbanks wasn’t. The assembly member also said it was a negotiating tactic by the governor. That may be true, but I come from a small business background and was taught that you never start a negotiation by rolling over. I believe our representation needs to stand firm, to fight for our community, and to reinvest in its future.
As a lifelong resident of Fairbanks, among the uniquely Alaskan lessons I learned were the two most valuable: Even as we find strength in our families, we are stronger still when we count ourselves part of the larger Fairbanks family. Even as that Fairbanks family finds richness in its diversity, it is richer still when it works as one to both maintain what we have and build upon it. Whether we were born here or migrated here, we’re here because we love Fairbanks. We can steer away from representation that sought to cede more of our wealth and power to the Capitol in all its chaos and dysfunction. We can steer Fairbanks back onto the right path. That’s why I am a candidate for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Seat H, and that’s why I am asking for your support on Oct. 6.