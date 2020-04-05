If we don’t learn from history …

I grew up in Fairbanks during the ’50s and ’60s. As I see how our town has changed, how our state has changed, and how our country has changed, I am constantly reminded what a privilege that was. My father and stepfather were both union workers and later union representatives. They both fought in a war to stop fascism and imperialism. Yes, that is what we were fighting against in World War II. The communists were on our side. My father and stepfather both lived through the Great Depression and watched a Democratic socialist president — FDR — lead us out of the Depression and through the war. They knew firsthand about the courage and blood that it took for workers, immigrants, people of color to put their jobs, and often their lives, on the line to fight for fair working conditions, child labor laws, an eight-hour workday, overtime pay and health benefits. None of these things were granted by the “owners” out of the goodness of their hearts.
Not only did I grow up with the living memory of these struggles, but I also was taught of them in history classes. I was taught about strikers shot down in the streets by government- and company-backed thugs. I was taught that the Democratic Party was the party of the “people, the working class, the disenfranchised, the immigrants, the people of color” and the Republican Party was the party of the “owners.” I entered the job market at the zenith of that movement. During my union work on the haul road and pipeline, my wages went from $10 an hour to $20 an hour in five years, doing the same job. I have to sympathize with younger workers, because all they have seen is the denuding of the Democratic Party while corporations and owners legislating “right to work” laws, anti-strike clauses and other union-busting actions have driven labor unions from over 50% of the market to less than 10% today. Furthermore, by the time my boys went through the same school system that I did, most of those labor struggles had been removed from the textbooks or reduced to a few test answers (names and dates).
So, there are few alive today who remember or were taught how hard those socialists, unionists and yes, even communists fought and even died for the benefits now taken for granted by the few fortunate union workers still left in the workforce. The Democratic party of the past 40-plus years no longer even resembles that FDR party that made this country the example for the rest of the world.
We need that party back. It has digressed to the point that even some unions commonly back Republican candidates. And I personally know union workers who support Trump even though he is the antithesis of everything that unions stand for. And we can have it back. But we must be brave enough to take it back. Republicans and corporate Democrats will never give it back to us. We had that chance in 2016 and we blew it. We have it again now and I fear that if the Democratic National Committee throws Bernie Sanders under the bus again, as they did in 2016, we will not only lose our country but our place in the world.
If we fail, it will not be for lack of resources but lack of will, lack of courage. We can lead the world into a better future for our children and their children, or we can become another example of how “power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
In closing, I would remind you that there are millions of young, new and formerly disenfranchised voters out there who showed us in 2016 that they wanted to be a part of this change but were unwilling to be forced into a choice of the “least of two evils.” Let’s give them a choice for good.
Karl Hough lives in Fairbanks.