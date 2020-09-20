How wearing a mask can help Alaska’s economy during the pandemic

I was involved in an online discussion about the effectiveness of using larger and earlier Alaska Permanent Fund dividend payouts to help Alaska’s economy. Unfortunately, while PFD payouts do help individual families, they offer little to stimulate Alaska’s economy because so much of each PFD dollar is spent on out-of-state trips (like family visits), goods (like toilet paper) or services (like online insurance) that it barely stimulates Alaska’s own economy. Especially during a pandemic when everybody is hunkering down, with fewer Alaskans eating out, attending events or hiring local contractors to do work, the money ends up captured in a Keynesian-like liquidity trap. That is, we do not spend; instead, we push our money into savings or out-of-state purchases while at the same time banks cannot lend the money to new businesses or construction.
Even so, there is one way to stimulate the local, state and federal economy. This step would in turn help jobs as well as spending directly and indirectly. It could even create a more robust stock market to help make PFD checks larger in future years. Indeed, the value of this policy could be as high as $5,000 per person. That step is for everyone to wear a mask.
According to The Economist, the financial bank Goldman Sachs calculates that if there were a 15% rise in the number of people in the U.S., including Alaska, who wore a mask on a daily basis, then that would reduce the daily growth of COVID-19 positive cases by close to one percentage point. Such a reduction in cases would then reduce the number of deaths, which of and by itself is of a significant value.
However, economically speaking, you also reduce health care costs, which in turn saves our state and local municipalities money. More than that, the reduction in cases reduces the chance of a further surge in infections, the increase of which could force state, local and national governments to go into another lockdown. Such lockdowns themselves inhibit economic activity as they further reduce the spending of money, which can cause a reverse economic multiplier where with less spending there is less economic activity and fewer jobs. Every major lockdown, or even partial lockdown, reduces the economy’s GDP by about 5%.
Therefore, by computational assessment, every day someone wears a mask in public is as if the wearer stimulates the economy by about $50 per person per day. That means that over the course of the next 100 days, each person’s mask wearing comes out to a value of $5,000 per person. That is far more valuable than the PFD spending we all generate each autumn. And maybe the money will not go directly into your pocket, but it can help open up schools, start more sporting events and add a lot of jobs or at least keep a lot of jobs going.
After reading about the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic, it is clear that by autumn 1918, the nation experienced a huge surge in infections possibly due to the way the virus spread in the cooler, drier weather of the fall and due to people being indoors closer to each other. This suggests that there could be another surge of COVID-19 cases here in Alaska and elsewhere. One way to stem that second tide of infections is for everyone to wear their mask. It can save lives, but of critical importance is that it also helps to prevent another lockdown and helps people safely go out and about to keep money flowing throughout the economy.
Granted, the COVID-19 pandemic provides no easy solutions. Many different policies can help, like funding research into new vaccines. But at least the mask policy helps to a degree and is something we are all capable of doing with very little cost or effort. True, the estimated $5,000 stimulus you induce by wearing a mask may not pay for your next trip to Hawaii, but the economic stimulus it creates may help keep people employed.
Doug Reynolds is a professor of petroleum and energy economics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He can be contacted at dbreynolds@alaska.edu.