How to deal with needles in our community

Finding a carelessly discarded syringe in our community can be scary and frustrating. Have you ever wondered why people discard used needles in inappropriate places? Drug users who inject in public places are tormented by a crushing addiction that drives them to seek relief from their cravings above all else. Once under the influence of mind-altering substances, they are not thinking clearly and therefore do not dispose of used needles properly. When you find a used needle, you are encountering the side effects of careless behavior.
I don’t know about you, but the most frequent bits of rubbish I usually encounter on Clean-Up Day are cigarette butts and food wrappers tossed out by careless people. Although litter is annoying and unsightly, I’ve never heard someone suggest that litterbugs ought to be rounded up and shot. Unfortunately, ugly comments like that about “junkies” are posted frequently on social media threads about used needles.
Even if you feel disgusted by the thought of intravenous drug use, try to remember that every drug user is someone’s child and every life is worth saving. Every interaction with someone struggling with substance use disorder provides an opportunity to show compassion. People can learn to make better choices when disposing of their needles, and we can educate ourselves about what to do if we find a used needle. Please tell children to never pick up a needle but to let an adult know if they find one.
Safe sharps disposal is important no matter where you are. Never place loose needles and other sharps in household or public trash cans or recycling bins, and never flush them down the toilet. This puts trash and sewage workers, janitors, housekeepers, household members, children and pets at risk of being harmed.
What to do if you find a discarded needle:
1. Remain calm.
2. Get a rigid-walled, puncture resistant, plastic container, with a well-secured, screw-top lid. You can stop by Interior AIDS Association at 710 Third Ave. in Fairbanks Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to pick up a free sharps container. Alternatively, you could use a heavy-duty plastic household container such as a laundry detergent container, bleach container or plastic peanut butter jar. You should not use a glass jar, water bottle or a milk carton, as they could break or needles could poke through.
3. Bring the container to the needle and place it on the ground.
4. Pick up the needle from the blunt end. Do not touch the sharp point.
5. Do not try to re-cap the needle.
6. Put the needle, point first, into the container.
7. Tightly seal the container.
8. Store the container in a safe place away from children until you can dispose of it properly. According to the Fairbanks Police Department, transporting needles is not illegal.
There are several good options for sharps disposal in our area:
• Fairbanks Memorial Hospital will accept sharps for disposal 24/7 through the Emergency Room entrance. Place used needles in a strong, plastic container with a screw-top lid, such as a laundry detergent or bleach bottle. The container will keep the waste away from others and protect against accidental punctures or cuts.
• The city of Fairbanks will pick up syringes for disposal from households located in the city if you notify Public Works in advance (907-459-6770) that you will be putting syringes out. You must also meet the following guidelines: Place the sharps in an approved sharps container or heavy plastic jug/bottle with a secured cap. Write “SHARPS” on the container in permanent marker. Do not place the containers in with your regular garbage. Sit the container beside or on top of your garbage can.
• Interior AIDS Association, 710 Third Ave, will accept sharps from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday for proper disposal.
There are several resources in our community for people who are finding it difficult to stop using narcotics, prescription pain medications, heroin or any other drug. You can find a list of local resources at www.interioraids.org under the “Interior Medication Assisted Treatment” tab below “What We Do.” Additionally, IAA offers free Narcan and training to the public. Narcan is a nasal spray medication that reverses opioid overdose. IM offers an affordable, confidential outpatient opioid treatment program that includes counseling and education with medication that can decrease cravings and feelings of withdrawal. IM also works with and refers to other treatment providers in the community if our program is not the best fit for someone. Call us at 907-452-4222 anytime for more information.
Anna Nelson is executive director for Interior AIDS Association’s Medication Assisted Treatment Program. She can be reached at info@interioraids.org or 907-452-4222.