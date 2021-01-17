Help out your neighbors, if you are able to

Most Alaskans will receive, if they haven’t already, a $600 check from the federal government as part of the second COVID relief bill signed into law in December. For people who have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic, that money won’t go very far — very possibly too little, too late. At the same time, there are others whose income streams have been less affected by the health crisis, and they may not really need that extra cash. Congress has had since March 2020, since passage of the first COVID relief bill, known as the CARES Act, to figure out a better way to target resources directly to the individuals and families who need the help most but failed to do so. At the local level, though, we have the opportunity to redirect this aid to where it is needed most.
The pandemic arrived suddenly and unexpectedly — something none of us ever anticipated or prepared for. It hit the Alaska economy hard, particularly in the oil and gas, tourism and hospitality sectors. As of March 2020, Alaska was down 44,000 jobs compared to March 2019. In November, we were still down 23,500 jobs, and unemployment claims were about five times higher than the previous year.
Fairbanks is doing a bit better than the state as a whole, but there is no doubt that many of our neighbors are facing difficult times. In the period of October-December 2020, the Fairbanks Community Food Bank distributed more food (both in emergency food boxes and through other agencies such as the Fairbanks Rescue Mission and Breadline) than any comparable period in their 38-year history. Stone Soup Cafe served 48,000 meals in 2020, compared with 35,000 in 2019. Love INC, which provides a variety of relief services, received 3,228 requests for help in 2020, compared with just over 1,500 in 2019. The warming center operated by the local group No Limits experienced a surge of demand as COVID-associated closures of public spaces limited the number of places where homeless persons could shelter from the cold.
Those organizations mentioned are just a few of the many local agencies serving people in need. Partial lists of local social-service nonprofits (too many to name here) can be found on the websites for United Way (https://unitedwaytv.com/Community-Care-Fund) or the Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition (https://www.fairbankshomeless.org/local-resources.html). There are programs in place that address many basic needs. Organizations like the Food Bank, Breadline and a number of soup kitchens (bit.ly/3sxt984) provide meals. Love INC manages funds specifically targeted for rental assistance, and fuel, as well as Golden Valley Electric Association’s newly created Benevolent Fund, which covers the electric bills for households experiencing economic hardship.
On Dec. 26, the News-Miner reported on a remarkable chain of 113 customers who left money to pay the bill for the next unknown stranger behind them in the take-out lane of a local coffee shop. Perhaps it was the holiday spirit that inspired this outbreak of generosity, but even in the middle of January I think this community is capable of rising to the occasion and creating an even more significant “pay it forward” moment. If just 1,700 individuals (out of about 80,000 federal taxpayers) in the borough contributed their $600 COVID stimulus check to the front-line organizations in our community, that would pump over $1 million into meeting critical needs. That seems like a realistic and worthy goal.
With widespread vaccinations on the horizon, the coming of spring and summer hold out hope for easing the pandemic’s stress on local families and the economy at large. With luck, we are heading into the homestretch of the COVID health crisis, but even so the economic effects will linger in the form of empty bank accounts, overdue rent/mortgage payments and utility bills in arrears. Please, if your budget allows you to pass on that $600, help sustain your neighbors and help your community jump-start its recovery from a devastating year.
Philip Martin lives in the Fairbanks area.