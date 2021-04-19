Growing innovation, excellence and community in the borough

To my friends, neighbors and fellow Fairbanks North Star Borough residents,
The last three years have been challenging, and we have gone through a lot together. I am incredibly humbled by the experience of serving you as your mayor and hope to continue to serve you for another three years. I am officially announcing my candidacy for re-election as mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough this October.
I am proud of our many accomplishments in just the first three years:
• We redeveloped and initiated the Capital Improvement Program (CIP), where you weighed in on what you wanted to see your tax dollars used for, and as a result, dozens of community projects are in the works.
• We created a new, easy to navigate, borough webpage (fnsb.gov).
• We created the Regional Emergency Services Advisory Committee (RESAC), which reviews and monitors the provision of fire, emergency medical, and other emergency services in the borough, and makes recommendations to the assembly on how to improve our emergency systems.
• We hosted the first ever Alaska Defense Forum in Fairbanks which provided local leaders with strategies to build strong military-community champions at the state and local level, while educating our statewide defense stakeholders on policy and budget issues impacting our state’s military installations.
• We started an update to the borough trails plan to provide a better map and plan for connecting our treasured trails.
• We started an update to the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) with the purpose of informing and guiding economic development and provide methods to increase resiliency to the borough.
• We switched the lighting in our schools to LEDs which are saving $1 million in electricity costs annually.
• We developed a fix to the Groundwater Protection Zoning overlay in the North Pole area which provides non-compliant properties a path for compliance.
• We created the new construction energy efficiency tax credit which provides a tax credit for property taxes for new homes build to a 6 Star energy efficiency standard.
• We created and distributed just under 24 million in CARES act funding to local businesses and organizations who needed support during the height of the Covid disaster.
All of this while working our way through a global pandemic. What a first term this has been!
It has truly been a team effort to accomplish the tasks I just mentioned and keep our borough going. There is much to do as we continue to create efficiencies and make borough processes easier to understand. Our community is ripe with opportunity and we have much to look forward to in our future. With continued growth from the F-35 mission at Eielson and the recently announced KC-135 additions we need to keep thinking about development and sustainability for our community.
I am committed to continuing to serve you by giving my best every day and working together to accomplish the goal of better government through innovation, excellence and community. I would be honored to serve our community for another three years as your borough mayor, and I ask for your support for re-election on Oct. 5.
For more information or to help with the campaign please visit my website at www.reelectward.com or find my campaign on social media at “re elect Bryce ward for Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor.”
Let’s serve, lead, thrive!
Bryce Ward is mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.