Gratitude to Jim and Mary Johnsen

During this season of giving thanks, I wish to express my sincere gratitude to former University of Alaska President Dr. Jim Johnsen. His tireless and selfless energy, dedication, integrity, and brave leadership deserve appreciation and recognition.
Jim dedicated 17 years of his life to the university in several leadership roles, including president, vice president for administration, vice president for faculty and staff relations, chief of staff and director of labor relations. He has also taught as an adjunct faculty member for many years. Jim loves to teach and has a natural ability to inspire his students.
During his time as president, Jim led the university through one of the most difficult, if not the most difficult, period in its 100-year history, facing unprecedented challenges with unparalleled effort, dedication, grace and distinction.
Soon after arrival in the president’s office, Jim initiated significant changes to ensure a dedicated effort to address sexual assault and misconduct at UA under federal Title IX regulations. As a result, UA became one of the first universities in the country to acknowledge its shortcomings and implement a voluntary resolution agreement with the Office for Civil Rights. The public disclosure and Jim’s strong leadership in addressing these issues greatly contributed to the national discussion on sexual assault and to UA’s national reputation for addressing the issue head on.
In 2019, the secretaries of the Navy, Army and Air Force brought together leaders in education to host the first national discussion on sexual assault and sexual harassment at America’s colleges, universities and service academies and identified Jim as a national leader in education facing Title IX issues on campus and reform in Alaska.
Jim fought tirelessly as the chief advocate for the university’s budget, meeting with legislators, presenting key information about UA’s incredible impact on the state and sharing the university’s success stories to demonstrate the importance of the university system to the state’s economy. Jim always presented the university as the state’s most important partner in meeting workforce development needs and pushed to achieve the goal of 65% of Alaskans with a post-secondary degree or certificate of value by 2025.
In 2019 also, Jim successfully negotiated a Compact Agreement with Governor Dunleavy, saving the university from a devastating 41% ($136 million) state funding cut in one year. The negotiated agreement reduced the cut to $75 million spread over three fiscal years, which saved the university from financial exigency. Jim has been and will continue to be praised by his peers, colleagues and staff as an exceptional leader in higher education and was recognized in national higher education journals for saving the university from a devastating budget cut.
Jim established the Strategic Pathways framework based on the knowledge that each of UA’s universities has unique strengths and the reality that each campus cannot be everything to everyone. The process involved reviewing all major academic programs and administrative services to seek quality, access and cost effectiveness while growing in service to our state and resulted in greater cross-university collaborations, operating efficiencies and improved services.
Jim introduced university leaders to the innovative World Building exercise to create a vision for what the university could look like in 2040. The aspirational and interactive website was developed to guide and inspire the growth of the University of Alaska, thereby creating an inspirational tool for visualizing the future during times of fiscal uncertainty.
An exceptional communicator, Jim regularly informed the university community through face-to-face gatherings, direct messages and video addresses to keep staff, faculty and students apprised of leadership activities.
Jim worked tirelessly, from early in the morning to late in the evening, over weekends and holidays, putting in long hours to lead the university in its mission of teaching, research and service. Jim is a faithful donor to the University of Alaska Foundation, including donating his annual bonus, and has supported various programs such as the Senator Ted Stevens Legislative Internship Program and the Troth Yeddha’ Indigenous Studies project.
Jim and his wife Mary have served the University of Alaska with dignity and have greatly contributed to what it is today. During this season of Thanksgiving, let us thank Jim and Mary Johnsen for their countless contributions to education in the state of Alaska.
Teresa Thompson lives in Fairbanks and works for the University of Alaska.