Getting to know your downtown

I have lived, worked and walked through downtown Fairbanks just about every day for the past 40 years, and I’ve loved every minute of it. It is not as wild as it once was, but downtown Fairbanks has an amazing charm and charisma that everyone should get to know and embrace. There is a deep and rich history of Fairbanks in the downtown area. There is plenty of art and culture along with numerous shops displaying and selling unique made-in-Alaska items, and you will not have any trouble filling your palate, as there is a wide variety of eateries to choose from.
What I like best about living downtown is being able to saunter through the streets and enjoy something new almost every day, especially in the summer. Whether it’s a new floral display in a neighbor’s yard or just checking out all the varieties of public artwork, there’s always something that catches my eye on my stroll to and from work each day. There are street paintings on almost every corner where drains exist, there are the painted pipes venting the downtown utilidor, there are spectacular murals on many buildings, including a couple of new ones painted last summer. Speaking of artwork, there are several galleries in the downtown area featuring items designed by Alaska artists.
Alaska’s Golden Heart began beating in 1901 on the banks of the Chena River near what is now the Veterans Memorial Bridge. You can learn about mining history, dog mushing, the great flood, ice carvings and more at one of several museums in the downtown core area. The Fairbanks Children’s Museum is in the downtown area as well.
There are two walking tours of the downtown area: One is a self-guided tour offered by Explore Fairbanks, and the other is a self-guided tour offered by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Historic Preservation Commission. Check out an MP player from Explore Fairbanks at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, which is tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 15. Take the Fairbanks Self-Guided Walking Tour with more than 40 points of interest. If you complete the entire tour, it will probably take two to three hours. The Historic Preservation Commission tour features about 20 historic points in the original townsite, with each stop along the way featuring a sign describing the historic significance of the structure.
Another way to get a history lesson downtown is to take the River Walk from the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center to Pioneer Park. Start by checking out the natural history and cultural exhibits inside the building, then follow the walk from the Antler Arch through Golden Heart Plaza. Then continue down the 2-mile walk along the Chena River to Pioneer Park, where you will find much more Fairbanks history.
The flower displays in the downtown neighborhoods, throughout the business district and Golden Heart Plaza and along the River Walk are truly amazing. Golden Heart Plaza is the cornerstone of downtown, with the statue of the “Unknown First Family” and its spectacular floral displays. You can spend hours there trying to read all the names emblazoned on the plaques to see how many you may actually know.
Explore Fairbanks just kicked off the “Explore Local” campaign to encourage community members to participate in activities, attractions and tours commonly geared toward visitors. I encourage everyone to “Explore Local” and spend some time downtown this summer to enjoy what the city center has to offer. Check out www.explorefairbanks.com.
Bob Eley has lived in downtown Fairbanks for more than 40 years. He spent more than 33 years working in the Sports Department at the Daily News-Miner and now works as a visitor information specialist for Explore Fairbanks.