Georgeson Botanical Garden needs your help with its big plans

The Georgeson Botanical Garden Society is a nonprofit that was formed in 2004 to assist in fundraising, to support programs, and to help organize volunteers for the Georgeson Botanical Garden. Our board of directors is all volunteers and our mission is to assist the director of the garden, Katie DiCristina, in any way we are able, to keep the garden a beautiful place for everyone in Fairbanks to enjoy and learn from.
The history of the Georgeson Botanical Garden is important in understanding its mission today. The garden is part of the larger Fairbanks Experiment Farm, which was established in 1907 by Charles Christian Georgeson. The farm was created as a site to determine what can be grown in Alaska and how to best grow it. The current Georgeson Botanical Garden was named in 1991, designating it a public garden, inviting the public in to learn about the research that was happening at the farm.
The Georgeson Botanical Garden is a place for anyone visiting to see what is possible in the unique growing conditions in Fairbanks, Alaska. The mission of the garden is to conduct research, education and outreach in relation to high latitude plants. This information has been valuable for home and commercial gardeners since the garden’s inception and has helped create a relationship between people of all ages and plants.
A few forward-seeing people saw the garden needed a little financial help and formed the Georgeson Botanical Garden Society. Most of the funds raised by the society are available for the garden to use. Some are reserved for fundraising activities to further the mission of the garden. This fundraising has become critical to continue operations at the garden. Budget reductions at the university have resulted in elimination of faculty and staff positions at the garden. The society raises money to fund staff and also takes on more responsibilities to help run the garden. We find and execute specific grants to aid the mission of the garden. We are passionate about the garden and formed the nonprofit to be a help to the garden as a partner of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
We also work with different groups in the Fairbanks area that also have a passion for the garden.
Most of the board members are volunteers in the garden itself. You will see us out there weeding, cutting peonies, or helping with whatever needs to be done.
Our advice for other nonprofits is to have consistent and open communication as well as being a welcoming place for volunteers. Any nonprofit experiences ups and downs. These can be mitigated with a cohesive and open group.
We have recently lost a couple of our board members and would love to have some more passionate people join our ranks. We have exciting plans for the next five years. There are plans for revamping parts of the garden, making some areas more accessible. All the improvements, of course, will cost quite a bit of money, so we will be giving the Georgeson Botanical Garden all the support we can.
We wish you sun, rain and good gardening.
Marsha Munsell is president of the Georgeson Botanical Garden Society.