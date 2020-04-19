Full PFD is rightfully ours to uphold and obtain

I am writing on behalf of myself, my son, his wife and loving family, my daughter and her two girls, and those who also believe the ability to receive a full Alaska Permanent Fund dividend should rightfully be ours to uphold and obtain.
The people of Alaska have earned the privilege to graciously hold a stake to the benefits regarding the oil industry in Alaska. It holds a true part to the ways we live in our communities, our towns, our villages, our neighborhoods, our state. Yet we are still unique in the fact our individual expenses for the cost of living in Alaska are not at all the same. My bills are my bills. My son’s are his own to support his life. My daughter’s are hers. The dividend is for each of us to spend as we choose. To most of us, the dividend is a relief of the cost of living in Alaska.
For most of us, the money we get from our yearly dividend goes back to the community. By donating, for school items, to fuel distributors, to wood cutters, to grocery stores — we support our local businesses. We are relieved of a portion of rent, bills, loans, electricity and heat. It pays for groceries, toiletries, cleaning supplies, water, mortgages, property taxes, doctor appointments, dentist visits, schooling for children, babysitter fees and gas for the car. The dividend is for the well-being of the people of Alaska. It is for the well-being of ourselves to live and to be who we are. It is for the well-being of our communities and our home. The dividend is given to the people, for the people. May we uphold the right to receive what we deserve and spend it as we please.
To the legislators in our Capitol who voted for us to receive a full dividend this year, I applaud you and thank you for understanding our fundamental right.
To the legislators who voted against this matter, shame on you. To say that it is too much money at one time for us to have is judgmental and discriminative. To state in question what a village is like in the time dividends are received is absurd and racist. The people who said these remarks should be held accountable.
The stimulus checks from the federal government should not hinder what we receive from the permanent fund. It should not replace the dividend this year. As individuals, we are abiding by the rules mandated both at a national and state level regarding this COVID-19 epidemic that has affected our lives, our communities, our world. It is a disgrace to say such things and to wrongfully judge us and slander our own personal actions in how we use our dividend. How we spend the money doesn’t matter. It’s none of my business what someone else may spend it on. You don’t have the right to judge me in what a full dividend amount would offer myself no more than any other Alaska citizen receiving the dividend. You do not punish me for other people’s actions on what they spend it on.
I hope that you can understand how a full dividend would benefit each and every one us in so many good ways.
In the past few years our dividend has been manipulated, and this needs to stop. Our money has been used to cover other ends, instead of our own. We are entitled to the dividend, and should once again receive it in full.
These are strenuous times, and anything beneficial to us is crucial. To receive a full dividend would only be doing us good, for the individual, for the family, for the community, for the state of Alaska. To not let us have what we are entitled to harms our well-being and our ways of life. Life is changing as we speak and we are all affected.
The dividend funds should not be voted on by our Legislature but by the people of Alaska, the citizens who live and work in Alaska and keep the heart of Alaska alive.
In ending, I would like to thank you for taking the time to read my opinion on receiving the full dividend this year. I hope my voice will be heard. I hope that other Alaska citizens stand beside me in taking part in this matter and take back what is so rightfully ours.
Cynthia Lee Neimeyer lives in Fairbanks.