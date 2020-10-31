Finally, we have a governor who gets it

We’ve spent 40 years trying to get Alaska’s governors and top administrators to understand the needs of hunters, fishers, trappers and others using Alaska outdoors. With the federal government agencies closing access and restricting activities because they cause some problem in some far corner of another state, we’ve looked for a governor that would stand up for Alaska’s status as an equal-footing state. The Alaska Statehood Act and the Statehood Compact approved and endorsed by Congress were seldom remembered until Mike Dunleavy was elected.
He not only understands what it means to provide fish and game for our families, he and his family have lived the lifestyle and continue to fish and hunt. His administration understands that having a moose tag in your wallet doesn’t put meat in the freezer if the trails into moose country aren’t open for use. Rivers need to be open for access to hunting and fishing. He was totally supportive of the John Sturgeon/Nation River court fight twice decided in Alaska’s favor by the U.S. Supreme Court. He stands strongly against illegal federal rulemaking in the Arctic, Interior and Southeast Alaska.
Alaska outdoor organizations like the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Association have been immersed in keeping our hunting, fishing and trapping lifestyle traditions alive and well. Few Alaskans don’t appreciate and participate in our great outdoors in some way.
There has been campaign support by most of our governors, but the interest in keeping our unique lifestyle wanes after they take office. Not so with Mike Dunleavy. He met with organizations like ours even before he filed for governor. He kept up a dialogue during the campaign using our issues in his platform. After winning the governorship, he’s kept in close contact, had his staff stay in touch asking what those of us who represent outdoor users think about upcoming legislation and changes in emphasis within state agencies. Some of our resource agencies seemed to have de-emphasized the charge in Article VIII of Alaska’s Constitution to make resources available to the public and provide access to them.
Our organization has helped point the way by changing the Department of Fish and Game from an ethos of “watch’em and count’em” to focus on actual management for the benefit of all Alaskans. That’s the direction from Article VIII of our Constitution. Outdoor organizations have championed changes in legislation, eliminated managing wildlife by initiative, and participated in the various boards and commissions that are charged with resource management.
We would like to thank Governor Dunleavy for his dedication and efforts to protect our way of life. Rural and urban Alaskans have someone who listens and understands. At a time when much of the media likes to focus on anything negative about our state leaders, it’s refreshing to have a governor who’s doing everything he can to keep Alaska, “Alaskan.”
Mike Tinker for the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Association, aka the Laundry House Gang. Mike lives in Fairbanks.