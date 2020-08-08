Fairbanks teachers need to be in the classroom

When the COVID-19 virus came roaring to our attention this spring, no one quite knew what to expect. Schools were shuttered, businesses locked down, and the economy shuddered to a halt. Those workers who were deemed essential included grocery store clerks, custodians, emergency services and medical personnel. Missing from this list were public school teachers. Parents tried to shoulder their job with dismal results.
Here, in Fairbanks, students were literally told that their grades no longer mattered and that attendance would be voluntary. Learning ground to a halt along with everything else. As parents grappled with their youngsters’ social-emotional welfare, a dawning appreciation of teachers and the job they do for our community soared. Teachers are essential workers. With the additional information we now have about the virus here in Alaska — its spread among young people, hospitalization rates, and mortality rates — I think we can act with more intelligence if we pay attention to the science.
Public school teachers, now more than ever, are essential workers. Responsible for any number of educational and social-emotional outcomes for our youth, teachers teach curriculum and content, manners, hygiene, good sportsmanship, safe behavior, empathy, and more. Further, school counselors provide support for students who may be unable to access mental health support when schools are shuttered. A recent post by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out that in addition to students’ education, our schools are important for their social-emotional development, too.
For learners who cannot pace themselves or stay on task, the lack of face-to-face teaching is a double whammy: learning deficits and lack of social support. An Aug. 4 opinion piece by Marc Thiessen in the Daily News-Miner cites research that children of color, English language learners and others will face severe losses if schools don’t open up. The research shows that the learning gap between have and have-not students is growing in the COVID-19 culture. Learning gaps between students based on income, race, and ability increase under remote learning. Students without home support, proper internet access or a place to work suffer when they can’t attend school with their teachers and peers.
Here in Fairbanks, the PEAKS test data from the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development show a significant gap between economically disadvantaged students and those not economically disadvantaged. Personalized learning, flipped classrooms, and blended learning were supposed to close that gap but have failed to do so. We know that many families in the Fairbanks North Star Borough lack access to the internet and that cell service is spotty throughout the area. With such spotty access, it is absurd to pretend that online/distance instruction will be equitable. Last spring’s outcomes were unacceptable. With few exceptions, all would agree that we failed our students. Our teachers know this and our families know this.
I know teachers who want to be back in the classroom. They understand how shortchanged students will be under the current plan of distance delivery. Our national news tends to focus on a vocal subset of the teacher population, not the majority of teachers who care about their students and know that only in the classroom can they educate the whole child. There are some who decry the dangers of going back to school, so it’s worth looking at the research here, too. Across the world, schools that have remained open, or have already opened back up, have not seen surges in infection rates — let alone deaths. The available research from the CDC notes that young children do not generally catch or pass on the virus, and even among older middle school and high school students, the chance of dying from the virus is less than 1 in 1 million. Schools in Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and — even closer to home — in Canada, and Detroit, have all reopened to pre-shutdown standards without negative outcomes.
Public school teachers are essential. Our children’s education is essential. Teachers cannot effectively teach students from behind a computer. They need to be in the classroom, and students need to be in school. This can be done safely and with minimal risk to all stakeholders. If teachers aren’t back in the classroom this fall, working parents can’t work, students won’t learn, and these outcomes will be felt for years to come. Our school district needs to step up.
Gregory Kahoe was a teacher at West Valley High School in Fairbanks for 16 years. He is a candidate for Seat F on the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education.