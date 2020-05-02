Fairbanks school district unfair to bus drivers, attendants

Fairbanks has long been known as a place where people look out for each other and we take care of our neighbors. By and large, this spirit is holding true during the COVID-19 response. We are rising to the challenge and taking care of one another. The federal government and the state are trying to do the same thing. They are working together to try to keep as many people on payroll as possible to keep families whole and together.
Sadly, our own Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has not received the message.
Today, our neighbors who drive our district’s school buses and the school bus attendants who take care of our children every day are being excluded from these relief efforts. Pupil transportation for this year has already been budgeted and approved for the 2019-2020 school year through the normal means, but the district is sitting on the money that supports the wages and benefits of these workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are insisting that they pay a reduced rate to their contractor, First Student.
First Student is in a terrible pinch here. They are being paid only the amount stipulated in the contract for their overhead costs, rent, utilities, insurance, etc. But no pay for wages. The district has taken advantage of a loophole in their contract to pay the contractor but not the workers. This allows them to save money on the backs of our neighbors.
This situation is exactly what our federal and state leaders are trying avoid — people falling off the payroll. The district has the money to pay these bills in full, and the district also will be able to receive grants and loans that will be forgiven if they keep their people employed.
The district has the money appropriated in previous years to pay as normal. The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development has given all Alaska school districts guidance to continue paying in full the school bus transportation contractors and employees as normal. The federal CARES Act in section 180006 (page 765) states “A local education agency, state, institution of higher education, or other entity that receives funds under “Education Stabilization Fund” shall to the greatest extent practicable continue to pay its employees and contractors during the period of any disruptions or closures related to coronavirus.”
The Fairbanks school district has the means to pay First Student to the fullest extent possible that would allow the contractor to continue paying its employees’ wages and benefits during this global COVID-19 pandemic.
It is a shame that the district is just sitting on funding appropriated for student transportation and kicked more than 200 of our neighbors off payroll during these unprecedented and challenging times. School bus workers are not full-time, year-round workers. The district’s actions not only harm school bus employees today but also negatively impact school bus workers’ income next year as the lack of earnings this school year will reduce future unemployment earnings when they file for unemployment next summer.
The district should not expect taxpayers to continue paying for transportation funding while they save money already allocated and in the bank during a pandemic and should not expect Alaska’s unemployment system that we all pay into to pay for them either.
Jeremy Holan is business representative for Teamsters Local 959 in Fairbanks.