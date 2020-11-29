Fairbanks families benefit from Dolly’s library

Dolly Parton believes that if you can read, you can do anything. So in 1995 she launched her Imagination Library in her home county in Tennessee. The idea was simple: Get books into the hands of kids as soon as possible. It was a success. Before long, others shared her vision, and by 2000, the program was open to any community in the nation that also wanted to invest in books for their children. Today, the Imagination Library exists on three continents with over 1 million young readers participating.
Here in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, over 484,000 books have arrived in local mailboxes since Nancy and Russ Wagner brought Dolly’s vision north in 2008. Each month, 2,800 children receive a high-quality, age-appropriate book in the mail. Chosen by a committee of early childhood experts, these books are read and treasured as caregivers and children curl up and delight in them together. As one parent reported in a survey, “I didn’t anticipate the extra bonding and closeness that reading books together would bring.” Many parents have discovered that new family favorites were books they never would have selected on their own.
Teachers say that the most important thing that parents can do to prepare their children for school is to read to them. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that families read with their children every day to strengthen bonding, increase language skills, improve vocabulary and boost brain activity. A child registered with the Imagination Library at birth will have a home library of 60 books by the time they graduate at age 5 and start kindergarten! Many of the books children have received as part of the program have also been donated to classrooms, and children find comfort and community recognizing these books and sharing favorites with their new friends. Registration in the Imagination Library is open to all children living within the Fairbanks North Star Borough, so no one is excluded from this community of readers.
These books are a true gift to each family. There is no cost to participate. The work to register children and manage the program is done by a team of local volunteers in partnership with the Dollywood Foundation. By collaborating with the publisher, Penguin Books, the cost per child is only $25 per year. That’s just over $2 per book, including postage.
For over 12 years, our community has helped support this gift of reading with generous sponsorships. At the statewide level, Best Beginnings leverages public and private funds to support individual affiliates across Alaska. The Golden Valley Electric Foundation Good¢ents grant, Kinross Fort Knox, Alaska 529, Alyeska Pipeline and Foundation Health Partners along with many other businesses, service organizations and individuals have committed to ensuring that books continue to arrive each month into eager hands and hearts.
On Dec. 9, you will have an opportunity to learn more about how this colossal effort comes together in our community and in other communities across the world in the film “The Library That Dolly Built,” which premieres on Facebook. Also featured will be a question and answer session and song performance by Dolly Parton.
Follow our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/NorthStarDollyBooks) to view the trailer and learn more about how the Imagination Library and these books impact our community. Consider joining us with your time and/or money so that we can continue the mission of inspiring young readers, one book at a time.
Emily Vockeroth is president of the board of directors of the North Star Imagination Library in Fairbanks.