Fairbanks can’t afford Rick Solie on GVEA board

I was a candidate for the Golden Valley Electric Association board of directors but stepped aside to improve and add my support for Alison Carter.
I am strongly asking District 3 voters to not vote for Mr. Rick Solie. His vision is not to limit the use of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas. And he has a questionable background.
Alison Carter is a candidate for District 3. She is a person of high integrity and as an attorney in Fairbanks represents what most GVEA ratepayers’ desire: a lower fuel cost and combining renewables with fossil fuels.
Here are the reasons I urge District 3 ratepayers to note vote for Mr. Solie:
1. His lack of honesty and transparency with the voters in this election. On the GVEA candidate form, under “Employment” he lists only “Solie Consulting.” He did not disclose to the public that he actively works as an Investor and Community Relations Manager for Tower Hills International Mines. Check his bio in your Ruralite magazine. Why hide that?
Tower Hills is expected to have major business with Golden Valley in the near future. The company seeks to develop a gold deposit near Livengood, and the cost of electric power is key to the mine’s viability. As recently as 2016, Tower Hills estimated it would only pay 13 cents per kilowatt hour — about half what we residential customers pay. And we already pay rates nearly twice the national average.
2. Solie claims he’s running to keep costs low for members. But would he vote to keep our rates low or rates low for his client?
3. Mr. Solie has interests on both sides of a deal under negotiation. There’s a term for that: It’s called a conflict of interest. The right thing to do is disclose the conflict, not hide it.
4. Mr. Solie is also on the board of the Alaska Miners Association, which advocates for mines like Usibelli Coal Mine. Usibelli sells coal to Golden Valley. Would Solie vote for a low price for GVEA or a generous price for Usibelli? Is this why he advocates for “clean” coal, an expensive and failed technology?
5. Rick Solie didn’t go through the normal process of being vetted by a GVEA nominating committee. Instead, he was added to the ballot “by petition,” which means he didn’t have to answer questions from his peers.
6. Mr. Solie’s character is questionable. We all make mistakes, yet when you have mistakes that occur over and over, it becomes obvious that the errors are not taken seriously and you appear less than honorable.
Mr. Solie was convicted in 1986 of reckless driving when he crossed the double yellow line and slammed into another vehicle near Chena Pump Road, fracturing the vertebrae of a 7-year old child. He was using his emergency brake to supplement faulty brakes. A blood sample taken at the hospital showed he had an alcohol content of 0.06.
At sentencing, Mr. Solie’s lawyer, with Mr. Solie right beside him, told the court that Mr. Solie had no prior convictions other than four speeding tickets. The judge said at sentencing that he would have given a harsher sentence to Mr. Solie than he did, “except it’s the first time he’s been involved in anything above a speeding charge.” That wasn’t true, and Rick Solie knew it: He had a 1981 DUI conviction in Vermont, where he drove wildly, on and off the road, and ended up hitting a police car.
The Vermont DUI was not revealed in court.
Then he had a 2003 drunken-driving arrest in Fairbanks while serving as a Borough Assembly member. The Vermont DUI was not revealed in court at his 2003 DUI sentencing either. The judge in that case told him that he’d be in for a bigger punishment if he had a prior DUI.
Rick Solie has not been open about his background, but a local website is making at least some of it available at www.NotSolie.com.
If Mr. Solie really cares about transparency, as he claims to, he should release his background check to the public.
I want board members who don’t flout the law, or conceal their record to get off easy, or hide conflicts of interest to improve their election prospects. That’s why I chose to stand aside and support Alison Carter for District 3.
Ron Arnold lives in Fairbanks and was nominated by his peers to be a candidate for the GVEA board of directors in District 3.