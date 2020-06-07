Fairbanks can’t afford another hand-tying Fire Department grant

Grants can be exceptional tools in supplementing and replacing general or capital fund monies. Over the years we have used them for major road repairs, equipment, training, and many other needs. They often have a longevity that lasts for years and give a continuing return.
Grants that are specifically earmarked for adding personnel, however, are often problematic. The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grants for fire departments have many strings attached. First, they only supplied partial funding requiring a heavy city match. Second, while the grants were in effect, no layoffs nor attrition could occur within the department. The grant-funded employee would have no position to fill upon expiration of the grant. During years with budget problems that may require position reductions, the city could only look at departments outside of the Fire Department while SAFER grants were in effect.
One of the first SAFER grants occurred in 2010 and lasted for five years. The promise was made that the positions would sunset upon completion of grant funding. That did not happen, and they were added as permanent employees. The grant essentially became a stepping stone for permanently increasing staffing. Currently, we have another SAFER grant in effect, which adds four employees to our staff until early 2022.
City Council Resolution 4916 applying for yet another SAFER grant was hand carried to the City Council and not on the agenda. Normally, we vet resolutions or ordinances at the Finance Committee before they are presented to the council. By simply reading the cover of the resolution, it looked like a no-cost grant with no strings attached. However, the severity of the problem is revealed in a footnote to the financial details section on the second page. Putting a new SAFER grant on top of an existing one creates a heavy liability of $812,728 over two years because of the retention clause.
Our charter mandates that balanced budgets must be presented each year by the mayor. The charter also contains the tax cap, which prescribes the amount of revenue we are allowed. Both of these provisions were voted in overwhelmingly by the residents of our city. Recently I read a quote by Benjamin Franklin that stated, “In free governments the rulers are the servants, and the people their superiors and sovereigns.” We all know what a balanced budget is and what was intended by the voters, but we also know that the council can legally deficit spend as long as we have savings to draw down. Using savings for day-to-day expenses is a pitfall that must be avoided.
The chief financial officer of the city has stated that our financial situation has changed since January, and we are looking at an approximate budget deficit of $900,000 caused by lost revenues during the current pandemic and loss of revenue sharing from the state. Labor negotiations have also come to a halt during this time. No wage increases other than those mandated under existing contracts are included in this year’s budget. Just a 2% package increase will cost approximately $500,000 if given across the board. We have had no discussion of how our current financial hurdles compounded by a new $812,728 bill would be handled. It was suggested that we use a future revenue source pertaining to Medicaid funding for medical transports, but we have many competing demands for these monies, and this projected income will not even cover our budget deficit. We are wanting to add new positions to the payroll at a time when we are struggling to keep the ones we have. With businesses throughout our community going under or barely staying afloat, why are we looking at growing government, which necessitates new taxes and fees?
The newest version of the SAFER grant is much better than previous ones if properly used. We should wait until the existing grant expires, allow attrition for up to four positions, and then apply for a new grant. This truly saves money and continues existing staffing.
Finally, it is important to note that the city’s Fire Department has an Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating of 1, the highest rating awarded. Few departments nationally receive this rating, which represents “exemplary fire protection.” Fifty percent of the rating reflects the quality of the department, including adequacy of equipment, sufficiency of staffing, level of training, and other factors. This is a strong testament to the Fire Department administration from former Fire Chief Warren Cummings forward and an honor for our city.
Jerry Cleworth is a member of the Fairbanks City Council and a former mayor of the city.