‘Explore Local’ and experience your Fairbanks backyard

Have your summer travel and adventure plans have been thwarted by COVID-19? Limitations on air travel, public gatherings, and dining establishments have people thirsty for entertainment and activity.
Lucky for Alaskans, our state is an outdoor recreation gold mine with plenty of space for social distance. But while Fairbanksans are beckoned by mountain ranges and spectacular scenery to the north and south, this summer season I encourage you to stick around and “Explore Local.” You’ll see that some of the best outdoor recreation paydirt can be found right under your boots among the forests and rolling hills around Fairbanks. Incorporate some of these “Explore Local” suggestions into your adventure plans, and by the end of the summer you’ll be convinced that Fairbanks is not a place from which to escape but a place in which to get lost.
Experience our local trails
Trails provide one of the best means to be active outdoors and maintain a social distance. In Fairbanks, you don’t have to go far to find trails to suit your time limits, skill level or favorite activity. Want an easy lunchtime walk or a place to take young kids? Try a trail by the water at Tanana Lakes. Bring some binoculars and look for birds in the morning or stay the afternoon and rent some paddle boards. Need a few miles alone in the woods? Enjoy the trails through the forested hillside at Skyline Ridge Park. Find the “Secret Trail,” a favorite of mountain bikers. Looking for a rugged, multiday adventure? Load up your backpack and explore alpine ridges along the Pinnell Mountain Trail off the Steese Highway just north of town.
A full list of options is overwhelming. For help choosing your next trail or a little extra motivation, try the Summer Trails Challenge event. It’s a free program by Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation. They hide more than a dozen signs along trails throughout the borough. Search for them between June 15 and Sept. 30, post pictures for proof, and win prizes. The social media component is a great way to connect with other trail users while still adhering to social distancing recommendations. Too cool for selfies? You can email photos of your scavenger hunt to win prizes (no one is too cool for prizes). Too easy for you, hotshot? Just try it. I guarantee you’ll see something new or your money back. Did I mention this is a free program? Even the most-decorated local trail veterans are destined to utter, “Wow, I forgot it was so cool out here!” You can visit the Trails Office page at parks.fnsb.us for more information.
Local guides and outfitters can help
Activities like dog mushing, ATV riding and boating may be quintessential Alaska pursuits, but they can require a hefty price tag, time investment, and special skills. Before you conclude these experiences are out of reach, consider spending your staycation with one of many local tour companies. See what it’s like to be behind a dog team training for the Yukon Quest or learn to ride an ATV with trained guides who know where to go. You can even get some help with smaller adventures by renting boats to float the Chena River, simplifying the car and boat shuttle logistics in the process. Check out Explore Fairbanks’ list of operators and rental outfits adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols at explorefairbanks.com/local.
Break a sweat, treat yourself
Food and drink makes any trip extra special and is a great way to celebrate your efforts on the trail (#Idoitforthesnacks, am I right?). Ice cream at the local stand is unquestionably delicious, but the best flavor is whichever one you get after the family bike ride to get there. Or after an arduous outdoor epic, an effortless takeout meal might be just the ticket. And which is more refreshing, the post-ride libations from your local brewery or distillery or the fresh mud caked on your shins and eyebrows? Patronizing local eateries may look different during this pandemic, but it can still add another layer of satisfaction to your outdoor adventure. So “mask up” and chow down! OK, I’m still working out the logistics on that one…
In conclusion, it’s hard to love what you don’t know. So “Explore Local,” try new things, get to know the trails around you, and fall in love with Fairbanks all over again.
Bryant Wright is the trails coordinator for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department.