Ester fire department continues its role of public service

At the base of a three-mile long hill off the George Parks Highway, at the intersection of the Old Nenana Highway, most people will recognize the current Ester Volunteer Fire Department (EVFD) station.
However, most people don’t know the history behind this beautiful station with dramatic backdrops of the mines and hills of Ester Dome and its three rich gold-bearing creeks.
Officially, the EVFD incorporated in 1977 with the purchase a surplus water tanker from the building of the Alaska pipeline. However, there are still area residents who were part of the 1960’s initial “fire extinguisher brigade” that used “telephone trees” to alert members of the newly formed EVFD to respond to neighbors in need.
Until 1982, the volunteer firefighters operated out of a fire hall built by their labor behind the Ester Gold camp buildings on Main Street. By 1985, we had incorporated into a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
Today, the 30-square mile Ester Fire Service Area reaches from near Skinny Dick’s Halfway Inn to Fairbanks comprised of not only residential and commercial buildings but the only railroad into the Interior, major electrical infrastructure, many miles of roads and trails, and the busiest highway in Alaska. EVFD meets this challenge as a full-service fire, rescue, hazardous materials/wildland fire responder, and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) First Responder Station. There are currently 35 volunteer firefighters and EMTs providing services to approximately 3,500 residents and countless visitors to the Ester Fire Service Area. EVFD also maintains cooperative agreements with other borough and city departments to provide services when called upon.
Nationwide, volunteer fire departments save taxpayers $139,8 billion per year in firefighting costs, according to a 2014 report from National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). About 70% of America’s firefighters are volunteers, and 85% of the nation’s departments are an mostly volunteer. The smallest communities — those with fewer than 10,000 residents — are almost always served by volunteer departments, according to NFPA.
Ester is similar to other local communities, and in the nation, baby boomers once dominated community service with sheer numbers. The number of volunteer firefighters nationwide has declined 15 percent between its all-time high in 1984 to an all-time low in 2011. Recruitment and retention of volunteers is now a challenge for nonprofit fire departments in an environment where young people are moving to locations with more jobs and a lower cost of living. Additionally, people who are new residents to the Ester area may not be aware that their community fire department and board is volunteer based. They may assume it is provided as a paid governmental service.
Conversely, the number of tails and scope of service from fire departments has increased dramatically throughout the years due to an increase in the complexity of accidents and medical calls.
As a nonprofit organization, the EVFD maintains a board of directors and fire chief as Ieaders whose purpose is to meet the mission of the department in a sustainable, financially responsible and strategic way. Community involvement is paramount in the form of interest and support from local residents willing to stay informed, attend meetings and actually volunteer, whether be it as a responder or on the board of directors. Volunteer service can be very rewarding, and EVFD is exemplary with its long history of providing much needed service to the community.
We look forward to the challenges and rewards of 2021. Follow us on Facebook, visit our website (www.esterfire.org) or call 907-479-6858 for more information on volunteer opportunities.
Barbara O’Donnell is a resident of Ester and a member of the Ester Volunteer Fire Department board of directors.