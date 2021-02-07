Elementary eLearning continues to provide in this tough academic year

The Elementary eLearning program has served a vital role in the district this unusual school year and has the potential of continuing to serve the needs of families and students in our community. In some ways it’s truly a hidden gem that deserves full recognition.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Elementary eLearning program, along the lines of our diverse charter, magnet and home school programs, has been designed to meet specific needs alongside traditional public school.
In a year filled with so many new challenges, it is important to highlight what this program offers, how it has served and how it may continue to serve our students and families.
The addition of elementary eLearning has created an innovative, effective learning model that fosters individualized learning, equity and flexibility. I sincerely hope the superintendent, school board and community will support the families who have chosen eLearning through the conclusion of this year as well as support the program going forward as an integral educational choice in our community.
Some background: Elementary eLearning was developed this summer to meet the needs of elementary students and families in a time of uncertainty. Families who sought stability, support and consistency chose this option. For many, deeply personal reasons from medical fragility to uncertain work schedules factored into this decision. Teachers who volunteered to start up eLearning recognized the service they could provide and were willing to build this program to fill an important need within our district and larger community.
All students who enrolled have received specially designed personalized programs and educational materials prepared by experienced, dedicated, certified FNSBSD teachers who were able and willing to meet individual needs. Content is geared toward delivering essential curriculum in an engaging, efficient and effective manner. School-based services such as special education, counseling, music, PE and library as well as district programs such as Alaska Native Education Challenges, Science Fair and Spelling Bee may be accessed through eLearning. Expansions such as field trips and social activities may be possible going forward post-COVID.
In contrast to homeschool programs, certified teachers design and present the content. Students work independently with support and oversight from family members. Teachers are able to instruct whole-group, small-group or individuals on a schedule developed in collaboration with their students and families.
In contrast to blended remote learning, students do not attend online direct-teaching sessions on a prescribed traditional schedule. There is no conflict between meeting the needs of in-person students at the same time as meeting the needs of remote students. Direct instruction in eLearning classes is equitably focused as all students are engaged in the same format.
In contrast to in-person learning, focused learning time in the eLearning program can be scheduled in a manner that works for individual students and their families. At the present time, students do not worry about exposure to COVID-19 or adherence to safety protocols that are difficult or impossible given limitations within a classroom.
In the future, this program is poised to continue as an innovative educational option for families and students who desire flexibility paired with strong academic instruction from certified teachers in a public-school environment. Students and families with continued health requirements, learning preferences, subsistence lifestyles, non-traditional work schedules, continuity of education during travel (for example, military PCSing, extra-curriculars) benefit from the presence of this program.
The continued consistency provided by the elementary eLearning program during a difficult COVID-19 year for enrolled families should be honored. As the school district strives to bring further equitable and diverse options to our community, making use of the established elementary eLearning program should be an exciting opportunity.
Submitted by Laurie Hueffer on behalf of FNSBSD Elementary eLearning Teachers