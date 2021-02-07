Ed Board misses the point: What is Dunleavy hiding?

Last Sunday, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner editorial board took the dubious step of weighing in on the Alaskan-led effort to recall Gov. Dunleavy with an opinion piece blighted by errors and speculation more worthy of a second-rate blog.
The recall campaign is not run by Scott Kendall (and Scott Kendall is not Scott Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin, as the editorial board stated). The recall is run by a steering committee and I, Meda DeWitt, am the chair — a fact that appears on our website, which has been up for over a year. Recall co-chairs are Vic Fischer, Arliss Sturgulewski, and Joe Usibelli Sr., a bipartisan group of longtime Alaska visionaries fighting to protect their state.
Embarrassing errors by the editorial board aside, the crux of its argument is that the recall effort should be required to go above and beyond the law that covers political activities of this nature. As a matter of statute, the recall will be required to disclose its finances only when we submit the required number signatures to guarantee a special election. At that point, the editorial board’s questions will be answered. In the meantime, the recall is following all applicable disclosure laws.
Is the editorial board aware that the governor himself is raising large amounts of money for his defense via groups opposing the recall? Should these groups also be required to disclose their funders prematurely? Why was their existence omitted from the editorial board’s opinion piece?
These anti-recall groups — “Stand Tall with Mike“ and “Keep Dunleavy” — have been raising their own funds, in some cases outside the state and with the assistance of the governor himself. For example, in November 2019 Stand Tall with Mike received $125,000 from a Washington DC-based political organization after Gov. Dunleavy spoke at its annual conference.
Prior to that, in October, the Anchorage Daily News reported that Gov. Dunleavy appeared on national media outlets such as Fox News, the Daily Caller and Breitbart News to talk about his defense against the recall.
During those appearances he gave the address of an anti-recall website and specifically solicited donations. I would think these fundraising activities — taking place outside our state and broadcast to millions of potential outside donors — should be of much greater concern to the News-Miner editorial board than a grassroots group raising money within Alaska. The board might consider the grave ethical questions raised by a sitting governor calling around and asking business leaders, lobbyists and the like for donations of unlimited size that are not subject to the usual $500 cap.
Finally, is the News-Miner editorial board in any way concerned about Gov. Dunleavy’s unconstitutional use of state resources for his own political gain? As described in the recall petition (and upheld by the Supreme Court on May 8, 2020), the governor misused state funds for political purposes in violation of the Alaska Executive Ethics Act and the Alaska Constitution. Furthermore, former Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, at the direction of the governor, misused the Department of Law when attempting to unconstitutionally block the recall, as determined by both the Anchorage Superior Court and the Alaska Supreme Court. That use of state attorneys amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars of improperly allocated state resources, which is yet another example of Gov. Dunleavy’s poor and unethical decision making.
The recall is working at its task, abiding by the law, and expecting to place a recall question before Alaska voters soon. If we are successful, the public will see our donors. That is how the law works. What is strange is that the News-Miner Editorial Board is not equally curious about those donating against the recall.
Meda DeWitt is chair of Recall Dunleavy.