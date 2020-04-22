Earth Day at 50: Let’s make our planet a better place

Spring arrived in Interior Alaska. The increased warmth melts the heavy snowpack. Birds are migrating from far away continents, insects are abuzz, and frogs are springing back to life after a winter of dormancy. Soon vegetation will turn green. Interior Alaska’s humans increase outdoor activity this time of year and will do so again, under the precautions of COVID-19.
Alaska has millions of acres of land in a protective status, wildlife populations that are native and truly wild, and spectacular and diverse landscapes. Few places are as fortunate as Alaska. The American conservation movement grew out of the tremendous destruction of wildlife and wilderness during the late 1800s. While the nation developed into a great industrial society, there was a high price. For example, bison (commonly called buffalo) numbered in the tens of millions when the first Europeans saw them. Habitat loss and shooting brought them to near extinction. Conservation laws and regulations saved these and other animals.
After World War II, DDT was used to control insects before there was adequate data documenting the effects on the ecosystem, including human health. In 1962 a brilliant and committed biologist and author named Rachel Carson wrote “Silent Spring,” a book that transformed the way Americans viewed our relationship with the Earth. Ideas expressed in her book launched the modern environmental movement and led to the banning of DDT.
Before the 1960s, few laws and regulations existed addressing pollution. Smog choked cities and pollution poisoned the air, land and water. By April 22, 1970, a national groundswell commenced the first Earth Day and a framework of laws that safeguard our environment. Since then, Earth Day is celebrated globally. This week marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
Earth Day takes on a special significance this year. Environmental laws and regulations are helpful. However, the current federal government not only has no initiatives for addressing the challenges but also has a president who is rolling back programs of previous administrations.
Addressing climate change is urgent. As carbon dioxide levels rise, the Earth’s temperature soars. Last year was the hottest ever. While Alaska had a more historically cold winter, the rest of the Arctic and most of the planet was warmer. We are already seeing the results of climate warming with extremes of weather and in Alaska the melting of glaciers, thawing of permafrost and loss of the Arctic summer ice pack.
Exacerbating so many problems is the explosive global population growth. The human population approaches 8 billion. The World Watch Institute estimates that the planet could support 2 billion people with the lifestyle of the average European nation.
As sea levels rise, there will be more people displaced, augmenting the current refugee crisis. Food and water shortages produce social unrest. Half the world’s population lives on less than $5.56 per day. Income inequality contributes to a host of problems such as depletion of forests and clean water.
Products are manufactured with no plan in place as to how to recycle or reuse the end “product.” The economy is not sustainable. Extravagant consumption is not appropriate.
The COVID-19 and climate crises provide two interesting cases.
With COVID-19, medical professionals knew we would experience a pandemic; however, they had no idea when. Within four months the virus has wreaked havoc. This virus will be with us for years, and its implications are far reaching. Drastic measures were instituted to address the crisis in a short time compared to the climate situation.
Evidence for climate change has been building for decades. Yet entities such as the national Republican Party and conservative talk radio dismiss climate change as a hoax. The challenge is that climate factors have changed at such an uneven rate. Thus, one location warms while another cools. Some places are wetter and others drier. Humanity has had a slow response. Even with the inherent challenges of the climate crisis, social scientists report that awareness is rising. Responses must be ramped up. We have perhaps a decade to at least limit some of the worst impacts.
In the grip of COVID-19 and the environmental crisis, it is easy to feel disillusioned. Humanity walks in the shadow of a long evolutionary past. So much history brought us to where we are today. It is still a wonderful, fascinating planet full of things to discover and unfolding mysteries. Spring and the 50th anniversary of Earth Day presents us with the opportunity to renew our love of this planet and commit to leaving it in a healthy condition for posterity.
Andrew Keller lives in Fairbanks.