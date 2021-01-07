Drilling in ANWR is immoral, shortsighted and selfish

After four decades of struggle, Republicans finally and stealthily pried open the door and began wedging a foot inside the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. In its death throes, the Trump administration hastily sought to open lease sales just days before leaving office. Doing so defies the will of a majority of two generations of Americans who have defeated many previous attempts because they believe that conserving the timeless wildlife and wilderness of the refuge’s coastal plain serves our long-term interests far better than extracting the limited oil reserves beneath the tundra. Many Alaskans see this solely in terms of accessing “our” oil for economic gain. At best, this attitude is parochially dismissive of imminent, overarching challenges facing humanity today, not to mention of Alaskans’ ability to play a constructive role in addressing these concerns. At worst, it’s simple “me first” selfishness with little regard for permanent harmful consequences that will overshadow our short-term problems.
The Arctic refuge is America’s largest and wildest wildlife refuge, a unique and extraordinary wilderness ecosystem at the northernmost rim of North America. It is an internationally recognized biological, scenic and inspirational landscape of shifting coastal ice, glaciated peaks and broad expanses of tundra. The coastal plain, now threatened to become another sprawling oil field, supports the greatest biological diversity and productivity within the refuge and is home to the highest density of denning polar bears and the core calving area of the huge, peripatetic Porcupine Caribou Herd. It is a precious, irreplaceable legacy our generation inherited — one that Alaskans appear to be hell-bent on auctioning off for another temporary bump in prosperity.
Congress designated the area in 1960 to protect extraordinary wildlife and wilderness. Today, these goals are ever more compelling, and we are now faced with additional, epochal threats that grow steadily more urgent, challenges that will profoundly change the future of life on Earth: Two of these most pressing threats include global warming and a chilling loss of biodiversity.
Climate science warns that burning fossil fuels at current and accelerating rates is leading to a warming and less-hospitable climate that even in the short term will cause unimaginable human suffering and in the long term may lead to runaway, irreversible warming that could make much of our planet unlivable. Droughts, famines, intense storms, sea level rise, wildfires, ocean acidification, insect plagues, social upheavals … it’s irrational to think that any facet of our culture will escape negative and eventually catastrophic damage as the climate warms. As predicted, the Arctic is experiencing early and exaggerated impacts from climate change. The wildfires, poor salmon runs and seabird die-offs many of us have personally experienced are harbingers of worse to come that we ignore at our peril. Keeping fossil fuels in the ground, switching to renewable energy sources, conservation and efficiency are the first and obvious steps we should take immediately and urgently to slow climate change.
Alaskans love our bountiful natural environment. But it’s not so clear that we are paying attention to the catastrophic decline in biodiversity occurring around the world as a result of human agency, or asking what we can do — and we can do a lot with respect to our own wildlife! — to slow this decline. A World Wildlife Fund 2018 report estimates that the number of wild animals in existence has been halved over the past 40 years (across all known 45,000 vertebrate species.) Let me repeat: halved over the past 40 years. Add to this loss of abundance an apocalyptic rate of extinction. Scientists refer to this sixth mass extinction during the 550 million years of multi-cellular life on Earth as the Anthropocene Epoch in recognition of mankind’s causation of plummeting biodiversity (estimated at as much as 1,000 times normal extinction rates). If the moral dimensions of this calamity aren’t compelling enough, consider the staggering economic cost this loss of biodiversity inflicts.
It’s no secret that Alaska is different, that we enjoy a unique and exceptional quality of life here and that our healthy natural environment is the ultimate source of these blessings. A fact that seems more elusive (and inconvenient) is that unless we take a far more protective approach to managing our state and federal public lands, we are guilty of using up, degrading, and, essentially, wasting what could be managed as renewable, enduring resources — treasures that will grow only more precious with each passing generation as the world becomes more crowded. Staunchly protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is an obvious step in the right direction.
Jon Miller has called Fairbanks home for over 30 years, during which time he has crossed much of Alaska’s Arctic on foot, and by canoe and kayak.