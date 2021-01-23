Don’t dehumanize our transgender students

Imagine listening to several school board members robustly defend their “right” to dehumanize your child. This was my experience listening to the Fairbanks school board’s work session on Wednesday about amending the board’s policy on gender identity and gender expression. The board met to give greater clarity about following federal law. Listening to several board members make a case for why my transgender son’s lived experience is less important than their right to define that lived experience chilled me to my core.
Board member April Smith discussed “reality” as a reason for not using the correct pronouns for transgender or gender non-conforming people. Insisting that it is your right to match someone’s pronouns to their genitals suggests several things: 1) that you have clear and correct knowledge about another person’s biology, 2) that gender and sex are the same thing, and 3) that the mental and emotional well-being of those who fall outside our cultural constructs about gender deserve poorer care and less dignity than you do. Gender identity, gender expression and biological sex are more complicated than most of us learned in sixth grade health class, and Ms. Smith would do well to educate herself further about their nuances, preferably from a variety of modern, scientific sources.
Board member Matthew Sampson demonstrated open hostility toward transgender people. The way he talked about people like my son demonstrated a total lack of empathy or understanding. He focused on “parent rights” to the exclusion of humane treatment of transgender students and staff. What about my right as a parent to have my child educated in an environment where he is seen, respected and addressed accordingly? Mr. Sampson’s blatant disgust and hatred toward transgender people makes him unfit to serve on the school board.
Besides being the parent of a transgender child, I am a therapist who works with transgender people, and I co-facilitate a support group for parents of transgender and gender non-conforming children. I have seen firsthand the damage done when transgender people are rejected by their family and community: These include low self-esteem, feelings of inadequacy and higher rates of depression and suicidal ideation.
A 2018 study by the American Academy of Pediatrics revealed alarming statistics about suicide among trans and non-binary teens. More than half of transgender male teens who participated in the survey reported attempting suicide in their lifetime, while 29.9% of transgender female teens said they attempted suicide. Among non-binary youth, 41.8% of respondents stated that they had attempted suicide at some point in their lives.
By arguing that their religious freedom to dehumanize overrides trans people’s right to dignified treatment (comparable with that given their cisgender peers), certain board members contribute to a culture that destroys the health and well-being of trans people in our community. They are putting our children’s lives at risk.
Being the parent of a transgender child can be challenging on several levels. First, there is often a grieving process when you realize that your idea about your child does not match their experience. Second, the ugliness and ignorance pervasive in our society create real fear for our children who do not conform to gender norms. And third, there is the frustration that occurs when people in power want to deny your child their full humanity.
This third point is the one that concerns me as I watch board members argue against following federal non-discrimination laws. Their arguments have real-life consequences for the trans and non-binary people in our community. They demonstrate that, at the highest level of our school district, people exist who wish to dehumanize children for being different.
My transgender son has thrived in the Fairbanks school district. I am grateful for the many educators who were able to shift their use of name and pronouns when he came out halfway through high school. For the most part, our experience with the district has been a positive one. An increasing number of people are beginning to understand the importance of correct use of pronouns and names for trans and non-binary people. I am heartened by the board members (thank you, Tim Doran and Erin Morotti) who attempted to give a voice to the marginalized members of our school community. And I hope that our community will refute the bigotry demonstrated by several members of our school board by letting them know this: Inclusivity and our children’s long-term health will always be more important than their antiquated, narrow, and harmful views.
Laura Volmert, MA, LPC is a psychotherapist, co-facilitator of the Gender Pack Parents support group, and the parent of two children in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.