COVID-19 through a student’s perspective

Regardless of your background, every person in the state of Alaska — and in a bigger context, the world — has been affected by this pandemic. In March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to close all schools throughout the state as well as other nonessential businesses. Due to the closure of schools, I have had more time to think and exercise my brain (as my English teacher would say); specifically. I think about this pandemic and ask myself how is it affecting me as an individual and what should I learn from it?
Although nonessential businesses started to open last month, school remained closed and unopened for students. With the continued closure of schools and the uncertainty of what fall’s reopening will look like, I have started to think about the consequences of reopening and how I should still be humble, cautious, and respectful of the guidelines that Governor Dunleavy has still put in place even in the midst of the reopening.
However, I have to admit, it was still hard to stop thinking about all the things I could not do even with the recent openings. As a junior in high school, I did not get to finish my class at Lathrop, I cannot take the SAT in June, my summer programs have been canceled or moved online, I cannot travel to play golf tournaments, and I cannot meet up with friends. But through this pandemic I have learned that my personal problems are very little compared to the struggles that others are facing every day because of this pandemic. Many around the world are losing loved ones to this virus, and others are losing jobs and a means of providing for their families. What do I have to complain about?
I cannot lie and say that I have been an angel over the past three months and gone each day without complaining about the new restrictions. Instead, I have found myself worried about my future and disappointed with the changing plans.
However, as the months have passed, this coronavirus pandemic has humbled me in ways that only this pandemic could as a Generation Z living in the 21st century. So many doctors, nurses and other health care workers are putting their lives on the line to save other lives during this pandemic. Recently, I watched a video from the Samaritan’s Purse about a team of doctors going to Italy, New York, and even Alaska Native villages to deliver supplies and provide aid to those who need immediate medical help. I was challenged and inspired by their courageous actions to help those in need. With the example of all the medical staff, I started making masks to donate to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the Fairbanks Rescue Mission here in Fairbanks. I have also gathered the other youths in my neighborhood to make cards for the Pioneers’ Home residents so that we can encourage them during this time where they receive little visitors due to the pandemic. In this small way, I hope to help our community in whatever way I can.
Likewise, I encourage many other students and even adults to look at what we have now and ask ourselves what we will do with the life that we still have. I leave you with two questions that I have been thinking about and ask you to also think about: Why did this COVID-19 pandemic happen in our lifetime and what should we learn from it?
Elizabeth Kim lives in Fairbanks. She plans to apply to colleges this fall and hopes to major in English or education.