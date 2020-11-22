COVID-19 must not infect our hearts and minds

COVID-19 has been a struggle for all of us. The challenge of facing an invisible foe can drive even the sanest crazy. Most of us are exhausted and tired; we don’t know what to believe. Are things getting better or getting worse? Are things as bad as they seem? Why doesn’t someone just fix this? When will this all be over?
COVID-19 is real, and the impacts of the pandemic will be felt for years — our physical, mental, spiritual, and economic health have been turned upside-down. We are in the middle of a battle and we have taken casualties. We are fortunate that things have not been as bad as was expected early on; this is a victory and a testament to the vigilance of our community in engaging in preventive measures such as masking and social distancing.
While our community spread case count continues to grow, the impacts are beginning to hit us hard. While many do not need medical support, some do, and our medical staff are growing weary.
Many in our community have reached out to my office requesting and sometimes demanding that I institute a mask mandate in the borough. I have stated in the past that for very clear reasons that is not something I, nor the Borough Assembly, can legally do.
This does not mean I am not supportive of the preventative measures or that I cannot encourage you all to take to heart the advice given by our state’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Anne Zink. In fact, all the borough facilities have detailed mitigation plans specifically written to keep our employees and you — the people we serve — safe.
The problem we have with COVID in our community is not the silent spread of the virus between one another but the damage it has done to the fabric of our community. I would say we have let it infect our golden heart. No leader, mayor, or governor can fix the damage COVID has done to the essence of who we are.
Fortunately, I believe the damage is reversible and that the cure can be administered without clinical skill. The strength of our community comes from each other; it comes from caring and kindness, from the love we have for one another, and from the independent nature that gives us the drive to live in the last frontier. We must not let COVID infect our hearts and minds, and our golden heart.
We can combat the coronavirus by remaining diligent with our hand washing, wearing face coverings when we are in public, staying home if we are sick, and monitoring our social bubbles. These are the easy things we can do together, without government mandates. We must also combat COVID in our hearts. The cure is compassion and kindness. We must, especially during this holiday season, make an extra effort to say thank you to those who keep us safe, who look after us when we are sick, and who put their life on the line every day.
We can honor them by taking precautionary measures. There are 40 days until the beginning of 2021; let’s make these next 40 days the best days of 2020 and take a few moments to let our golden heart shine.
Please be safe, use good judgment and be considerate to all of our community by taking the recommended precautions during the pandemic.
Mayor Bryce Ward is mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. He was elected in October 2018.