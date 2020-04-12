COVID-19 is a warning of more trouble to come

More than a disruption of our lives, this COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call.
It’s a warning that both disease outbreaks and weather-related “natural” disasters are going to happen more often in our ever-more populated, globalized, polluted and climate-altered world. It’s alerting us to the fact that we are entering a new era of Earth history, called the Anthropocene, wherein humans are becoming a dominant, disturbing and, in fact, destabilizing influence on the entire Earth system.
Both environmental scientists and epidemiologists have warned us that we are not prepared for what lies ahead. We need to heed, not ignore or deny, the best science. We need to change the way we behave toward the natural world, our life support system.
We need to adopt new ways of thinking. One example of particular relevance today is found in the emerging Anthropocene discipline of planetary health. Its global, holistic perspective recognizes that more and more, human health and well-being are dependent on environmental health, from the local to planetary scale. It recognizes that ecological changes we are causing can lead to many health issues, including higher rates of emerging and reemerging diseases
One significant threat to our health and well-being comes from the multiple effects of climate change. In Alaska, the trends are well documented: warming and rising oceans, toxic algal blooms, salmon stress and die-offs, larger, more frequent and intense wildfires, rapid loss of Arctic sea ice and spruce bark beetle outbreaks. Earth system scientists tell us that such climate change effects will increasingly interact with other global scale changes such as the acidification, chemical and plastic pollution of oceans, air pollution, alteration of nitrogen and phosphorous cycles, and loss of biodiversity. The combined, synergistic effects of these and other changes is leading to accelerating ecological stress.
One effect of an increasingly stressed, warming and globalized world is an increase in invasive species and the scary potential for those that are vectors for wildlife and human pathogens. We know that various species of mosquitoes, ticks, and other vectors are moving north with global warming. Perhaps Princeton ecologist Andrew Dobson summarized the threat best. “Climate change,” he said, “is disrupting natural systems in a way that is making life better for infectious diseases.”
And then there is the danger from thawing permafrost, the bedrock of the Arctic. It releases many things that have been frozen and locked up for millennia. One is mercury, a potent neurotoxin that if it enters waterways can work its way up the food chain. Also released are greenhouse gases, carbon monoxide and worse, methane, which is some 20 to 30 times more potent in exacerbating warming.
But water and atmospheric pollutants aren’t the only thing melting out. Worse may be the potential for pathogenic viruses, bacteria, and fungi that, when thawed, can wake up. Scientists have found samples of smallpox, Spanish flu, bubonic plague and anthrax in thawing permafrost. In 2016 during a heat wave in Siberia, a boy died and many others were hospitalized after being infected by anthrax believed to have come from a long-frozen reindeer carcass. In 2014 scientists revived viruses that have been frozen in Siberian permafrost for 30,000 years. NASA scientists have revived bacteria that had been frozen in an Alaska pond for 32,000 years.
Is it inconceivable that our heating of the planet could cause the reemergence and spread of pathogens for which we have no immunity? Well, a couple of months ago, how conceivable was it that a little virus from a distant province of China could so quickly and completely shut down life in Fairbanks? Dr. Aaron Bernstein, an infectious disease expert with the Harvard Medical School, said that the potential “points to the critical need for surveillance.”
Yes, we’re ushering in a new, unprecedented era of human and planetary history. Ahead are myriad unknowns, but there’s one certainty: As we become more numerous and globalized, and more disruptive of the Earth’s natural systems, we will experience more disruptive health and weather events. We should prepare to confront and minimize their effects, now.
Roger Kaye is a freelance writer living in Fairbanks.