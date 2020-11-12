Conservatives embrace all-of-the-above approach to energy

Alaska has flourished from its rich reserves of energy, but truth be told we’ve only just scratched the surface of our potential. With an area that’s one-fifth of the entire Lower 48 and boasting a diverse geography, Alaska is positioned to excel under an all-of-the-above energy approach, including an embrace of clean energy. And our conservative leadership is ready to deliver on it.
Despite false narratives that purport otherwise, clean energy aligns naturally with conservative values. Take for example Gov. Mike Dunleavy. In his 2020 State of the State speech, Dunleavy pointed out that while “awash in energy, we’ve never truly been able to harness it on a scale that lower costs for individual Alaskans” and that “inexpensive energy, especially electricity, will be the basis that drives the future economy.”
Renewable sources like solar, hydropower, geothermal and wind offer an alternative as innovations continue to make clean energy increasingly cost competitive. By the International Renewable Energy Agency’s calculations, costs for renewables reached new lows last year, and in most parts of the world renewables are the lowest-cost source of new power generation. Meanwhile, energy-efficiency upgrades can help lower the total amount of energy needed.
More than that, Dunleavy was right in saying that the moves we make now will set us up for years to come. Accounting for 2.25% of the nation’s overall employment, the clean energy industry is one of the largest employers in the U.S. economy and growing fast. In the last five years, it added jobs 70% quicker than the overall economy. These skilled career paths are directly felt in our communities. For one, small businesses are responsible for nearly two out of three clean energy employment opportunities. They also make an outsized impact on our veterans, hiring a greater percentage of our retired servicemen than the national average. Speaking of veterans, let’s not forget increasing our domestic energy stock and independence is a central tenet of national security.
Of course, Dunleavy isn’t alone in recognizing the opportunities. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan are both supportive of an approach that leans into the diversity of our energy assets and supports America’s leadership in technological, energy breakthroughs. And Senator Sullivan’s recent victory in the election proves the level of confidence Alaskans have in his ability to advance the state forward on a wide range of priorities, including clean energy.
Notably, Murkowski, who chairs the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has used her position to vouch for “policies to make energy abundant, affordable, clean, diverse and secure.” Her advocacy has continued amid the pandemic, including working alongside her Republican colleagues to draw attention to how developing the clean energy sector can aid our recovery. Importantly, she’s proven adept at building actionable approaches that while reflective of her Republican viewpoint can still draw bipartisan support.
No matter the political creed, we as Alaskans know what’s important: fostering a state where its citizens can succeed as well as protecting this great land and Arctic region we get to call home. By promoting the growth of clean energy, we can do both. From the governor to our congressional delegation and all the way down the ticket, Alaska’s Republicans should be applauded for their leadership on clean energy. I for one am excited to see where it will take us and plan to support these efforts in every step of the way.
Alex Grant is a lifelong Republican and a contractor with Titan LLC in Anchorage.