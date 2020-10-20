Confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Senate faces a simple decision: Does U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett merit elevation to the U.S. Supreme Court? By any measure, the answer is a resounding yes. The nominee is stellar, the Constitution is clear and the stakes for our nation are great.
Like many Americans who frequently disagreed with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s jurisprudence, I admired her strength, resolve, intelligence, and many accomplishments. She was an inspiration.
In nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg, President Donald J. Trump made a top-notch choice. Like Ginsburg, Barrett has the potential to be a force on the court for years to come. Her personal story is an inspiration: currently a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, Barrett’s experience includes years as an esteemed professor at Notre Dame Law School, a law clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and a mother of seven, including two adopted children from Haiti and a child with Down syndrome. Students, fellow law clerks, colleagues, and friends — all who know her personally — testify to her character, kindness, work ethic, and intelligence. She would be a tremendous addition to the Supreme Court.
In a more civilized era, her nomination would likely be confirmed with little to no dissent. Justice Scalia was confirmed unanimously in 1986. Only three senators voted against Justice Ginsburg’s confirmation in 1993. Gone are the days when the Senate treated judicial nominees with respect and reverence, however. Judicial nominees in recent years, whatever their qualifications, have been treated as political pawns: Conduct opposition research, manufacture a line of attack, and try and take down any nominee viewed as a threat to a group’s or party’s agenda.
This is unfortunate. Barrett has been subject to attacks on her faith and family by those who view her philosophy of judicial restraint as a threat. Barrett is a brilliant mind who happens to be a constitutionalist. She believes that the role of judges is to fairly interpret the law, not to make law. That offends some on the political left who rely upon the courts to accomplish politics by alternative means.
With little basis to attack Barrett, her detractors have turned to an alternative line of attack. The editorial page of the leftist Los Angeles Times opined recently with a headline that says it all: “Amy Coney Barrett is qualified for the Supreme Court – but should not be confirmed.” Their reasoning? “Ramming through a Supreme Court nomination would reward the hypocrisy of Senate Republicans who wouldn’t even consider President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016…”
This is nonsense. Hypocrisy lies just as evenly with the Democratic senators who demanded a vote upon Garland’s nomination in 2016. The decision whether to confirm Merrick Garland in 2016 lied entirely with the Senate, as does Barrett’s nomination in 2020. The 2016 Senate was a byproduct of the 2014 election in which voters imposed a check-and-balance on then-President Barack Obama by electing a Republican majority. That Senate chose not to take up Garland’s nomination.
In 2016 and 2018, nominations to the Supreme Court were a major, front-and-center election issue in the wake of Justice Scalia’s passing and the politically gruesome treatment Senate Democrats levied upon now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The 2020 Senate has chosen to take up President Trump’s nomination of Barrett to the high court.
Perhaps Republican senators should have been more upfront with the American people about why they chose not to take up Garland’s nomination in 2016, but to punish Barrett in 2020 as payback for Garland is misguided.
Every president who has faced a vacancy on the Supreme Court has nominated a replacement. Every Senate has been faced with the decision of whether to confirm a nominee by the president. As The Wall Street Journal observed, the Senate has confirmed 21 of 25 Supreme Court vacancies that arose in presidential election years: “The general rule is that when there is a vacancy on the nation’s highest court, the political branches will fill it.”
Judge Barrett’s character and commitment to judicial restraint will serve our nation well. Her brilliance and poise were on full display before the Senate Judiciary Committee. As even the Los Angeles Times noted in its editorial, “[President Trump] has chosen a legal scholar who is respected even by lawyers who disagree with her.” Alaska’s U.S. senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, should be commended for meeting with Barrett and considering her confirmation. Now, Barrett must be confirmed.
Libby Dalton Slane is retired from the state of Alaska. She worked for the Alaska Court System in Fairbanks for 33 years.