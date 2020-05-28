Come on, Fairbanks, let’s have some fun

We, the community of the Fairbanks area, are the Golden Heart of Alaska. I have lived here except for a time taking care of parents. In the 1950s and 1960s we were a vibrant townspeople. We never even thought of depending on visitors.
We enjoyed a big winter carnival with an ice throne down on the Chena River. There was dog mushing, flyovers (not military) and the biggest event was the crowning of Miss Alaska. There were contestants from all over the state. Very elegant and look of royalty sitting on the ice throne. All Ice and snow carvings were downtown. Food booths were located either on the river or down First Avenue. I’m telling you it was a big event. The queen was chosen prior to the parade. The parade came down Cushman Street and ended at the ice throne and arena. Everyone looked forward to the carnival.
Now think about it, the Fairbanks area only had a population of approximately 20,000 to 40,000. I recall one year a baseball game played on snowshoes. Was it cold? Yes, it was cold, but that didn’t stop us from having fun. Folks from many villages attended, especially ones that had a queen contestant.
During the summer we had Golden Days, which lasted a whole week. It, too, was a very festive occasion, and many fun things to do were planned so that any age group could join in. There was a much longer parade and the theme was always Gold Rush-era inclusive of riverboats. At that time floatplanes lined the Chena from Cushman Street Bridge down First Avenue past the Pioneer Hotel to the library on Cowles Street. It had activities such as gold panning, a swimming contest at Griffin Park pool, rides on floatplanes and carnival games. And we can’t forget the many food booths on First Avenue by the Chena. The event officially became Golden Daze by the early 1960s, and the city built a jail to apprehend any fun-goer not wearing a pin. They had to be bailed out by family or friends for the cost of the pin. It helped the cities activity funds. Now to remind you Fairbanks area had only 20,000 to 40,000 residents. Very few visitors were ever in attendance. The Alcan Highway was not at that time much fun to drive for a vacation. Definitely not a family adventure.
What’s my point in writing these memories? Today I have been told there are about 70,000 residents in the area and that this summer will have no tourists. We shouldn’t let that stop us from having events. We are still pretty strong Alaskans and we know how to do things. I believe the two younger generations are just as tough and vibrant as we were. In fact, maybe more so as they have been raised up here and raised their young’uns. Most of my generation migrated to Alaska and became toughened diehard Alaskans.
So, Fairbanksans, now is the time to get off the can and do some planning for the summer and upcoming winter. We need each other. We are a social people, and I am certain events could be planned and accomplished without government involvement. We are Alaskans. Let’s do it.
Gloria F. Corey lives in Fairbanks.