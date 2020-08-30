CARES funds are helping Fairbanks

$2,847,950 to 174 Fairbanks businesses and non-profit organizations. $5,515,678 to Fairbanks medical facilities. Nearly $1million to Fairbanks individuals and families in the city. I’m very pleased that, since the launch of the city CARES Act Relief program, this is what we have already distributed to those impacted by COVID19.
It became very clear during the early months of COVID-19 that the local economy was going to suffer negative impacts and that Fairbanks would need as much help as possible. As it has been my administration’s goal from the start to have the city government use as little of the CARES money as possible, we now look forward to launching phase II of the program and distributing the remaining funds to further cover expenses incurred by city businesses, nonprofits, and medical organizations.
Some may wonder why I made the choice to veto Resolution 4932, a resolution that would give $749,000 directly to Explore Fairbanks without them having to go through the same process as other businesses and nonprofits. While I believe Explore Fairbanks does amazing things for our community, Resolution 4932 would allow them to receive money for expenses outside of the time frame that others are allowed. This violates one of the CARES committee’s primary goals of offering equal and fair opportunity for distribution to Fairbanks businesses and nonprofits that have been negatively impacted.
Although the City Council was in support of us creating a CARES Act Fund Committee to navigate this process, some council members seem to disregard what that committee recommended. One example of this is that the City Council voted to take $1 million that was recommended for reallocation to the medical category and put it into the business/nonprofit category instead. If this Explore Fairbanks resolution were to remain in effect, most of that money would go to Explore Fairbanks. Another example is how the council disregarded the committee’s recommendation not to provide direct grants but instead to have all city businesses and nonprofits follow the same application and eligibility process.
While I cannot support the specifics of this resolution, I do support Explore Fairbanks as well as other city businesses and nonprofits that are going through a difficult time. We were happy to award Explore Fairbanks $65,900 in CARES funds for eligible expenses they submitted during phase I, and we look forward to helping them again during phase II of the program under the guidelines of the program. It is my sincere hope that phase II of the CARES program can provide further relief throughout our community through a fair and equitable process.
A special City Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 31st at 6:30 p.m. Council members will have the opportunity to overturn my veto with five affirmative votes.
We currently have $5,636,372 left to give out to businesses, nonprofits, and medical organizations. Applications for phase II distributions will be available to businesses and nonprofits on Sept. 1 on the city of Fairbanks website, www.fairbanksalaska.us. Eligible expenses incurred between June 1 and Aug. 31 will be considered for reimbursement, and the application period will close on Sept. 30.
Mayor Jim Matherly is mayor of the city of Fairbanks. He was reelected in October 2019.