Bigotry in all forms kills. It must end

Bigotry is all around us, intentional and unintentional. Today, one of my Facebook “friends” posted a meme. I have never met this woman, but we are both members of a Facebook group dedicated to the love of Scottish terriers. We both own Scotties and I enjoy her posts about her puppies. Her meme today was different though. It showed a man clutching his chest. The text said, “When you thought you hit a dog, but turns out it was just a looter.”
I was surprised by her meme and, to be honest, offended. To me it said, if you are a looter, it is OK to be run over. I commented to her that while I enjoyed her puppy posts, this post was a sad commentary on the value of human life. Her response was, “It’s a joke.”
As a person of color, and as a priest, I am deeply saddened by what is passed off as humor and perpetuates bigotry. If someone does not object to it, every little instance of divisiveness can add to general public acceptance.
I considered unfriending her. But we cannot simply unfriend all the ugliness, all the undertones of racism and bigotry from our lives. To me, her post wasn’t a joke. It was bigotry in meme form.
As an Alaska Native who has been confronted with discrimination my whole life, I recognize I may be overly sensitive. Through my faith, though, I believe every life is precious — every single one. The lives of looters are precious. The lives of inmates, the homeless, the drug addicts, the alcoholics are precious. The lives of police officers are precious. The list can go on and on. There are many labels for people.
It is easy to label people. I am so sick of labels. Labels segregate, compartmentalize, and create oppression and hate. It is easier to generalize than to deal with specifics. It is easier to deal with a label than an individual.
I remember my heroes, strong Alaska Native women I knew and loved: Hannah Solomon, Poldine Carlo, and Shirley Demientieff. They were fearless; they spoke the truth privately and in public, no matter how uncomfortable. Over and over, I have said that we need to be like them. But it can be hard to raise your voice. Often, it is hard raising my voice against things the public perceives to be acceptable but diminishes the value of others. It is hard to raise my voice against systems that do not work. But it should not be hard to raise our voices against brutality that claims lives.
That is why I am proud of the Fairbanks community members who organized and assembled on May 30 to remember George Floyd and protest his death. His death is wrapped in the racism that has never been dismantled in American history. I don’t know if it ever will be. But if people continue to protest and raise their voices, we make progress. Even if you are just calling out those Facebook memes that are not funny but hurtful to certain people, it’s a step against division.
Raise your voice! That is my prayer. I hope it is your prayer.
Rev. Shirley Lee lives in Fairbanks.