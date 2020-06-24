Banks might have sound reasons for shunning the Arctic

In the Friday, June 19 Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, an article by Erin McGroarty describes a claim by Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan that major banks pulled financial backing from Arctic oil drilling over climate change concerns. Specifically named were the banking corporations Citigroup and Wells Fargo. These major banking corporations are described as being mouthpieces for “unhinged congressional Democrats” by choosing to not invest in oil development and citing climate change as one of the major reasons why. The article quotes Senator Sullivan as claiming that this discriminates against Alaska Natives unfairly.
The senator points out particularly that those Alaskans on the North Slope of Alaska where these projects would be developed are most effected. The article also quotes a letter from North Slope Borough Mayor Harry Brower Jr. In this letter, which I have reviewed, the mayor complains very angrily about this lack of oil investment being tantamount to a continuance of “the condescending, subtly racist attitude that too often is the hallmark of the way Westerners deal with indigenous people.” The mayor’s attack names specifically the investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, and only Goldman Sachs. This I found rather odd, since Senator Sullivan’s claim was that other banks were at fault and doesn’t mention Goldman Sachs at all. Then I did a bit of research and, lo and behold, Goldman Sachs is the fourth-largest contributor to our Senator Sullivan for his reelection campaign. None of the other banks are to be found among those contributors. Remarkable coincidence, wouldn’t you say? Especially since mayor Brower only mentions Goldman Sachs.
That little banking peculiarity aside, it is a grave thing to have a borough mayor play the racism card in the present national confrontation of racism in our culture. He seems to want to make climate change the equivalent of choosing racism over financial investment in oil. Never mind that oil finances have been anything but welcoming to the banking world of late. I am no financial whiz, but I can certainly see why there would be some hesitation on the part of any financial institution toward the development of future oil supplies. The world oil price went to zero and even below for a while just a few months ago. That whole event was due to a price war and world politics and certainly was far removed from racism, in any case.
I am just pointing out here that major banking institutions (which I never normally, nor purposely, choose to defend) may have other reasons for being reticent to invest in oil development right now. Do I really need to make this clearer? I don’t think so.
The North Slope of Alaska is just an extreme case of the oil dependence all Alaskans face and must live with. We have chosen this political and economic path and have risen and fallen with its successes and declines, and it is unfortunate that in some cases raw feelings and vicious accusations are the result. The vast changes that are affecting this whole future of ours are not the result of subtle racism or bad banking. Unwise politics is more likely the culprit, and it would be mature to say so and face the reality. This goes most directly for our political representatives, who get to make these choices we live with.
Rich Seifert is a professor emeritus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He lives in Fairbanks.