Ballot Measures 1 and 2 are good for Alaskans

Bravo on your Oct. 9 headline about the Ballot Measure 2 deceptive labeling, and the “catch” of it by the Alaska Public Offices Commission, which is exactly what that agency should be doing. And bravo again to APOC, because the deception that they required be cleared up is exactly the kind of dark money, hidden sponsor treachery that Ballot Measure 2 is intended to prevent.
Nothing like demonstrating the need for a change in our “truth in election finance” laws to show the need for this ballot initiative. Clearly we should vote for Ballot Measure 2 for better elections. It is supported by the nonpartisan and noble League of Women Voters and is a move for fairer and more open elections. And it is a major move to keep unknown forces and interests from affecting our elections without us even knowing who they are. This is lately a big problem and has only gotten worse with each election, and especially since the Citizens United Supreme Court case that made it possible for huge amounts of money from undisclosed sources available to try to influence our elections, and now we aren’t even able to know who those are.
In the Daily News-Miner article you can see that the APOC disclosure showed that one of the sponsors was the Americans for Progress group, which is renowned (and infamous and too rich) for trying to sway elections with large investments in candidates and initiatives. Funny thing, there they are in our very own situation trying to tell you to vote no for Ballot Measure 2. That alone is a good reason to vote yes.
Another reason Ballot Measure 2 is a good step is shown by the counterarguments in the negative statement in the state voter pamphlet. They are attributed to Sean Parnell and Mark Begich. Their arguments are there for everyone to read, and sadly they are wrong-headed and defend a system that is broken. We need exactly what Ballot Measure 2 provides: open primaries, clear indication of where political money comes from and an ability to vote your real preferences instead of always voting against someone. For me, these two former elected officials have lost all credibility. Their arguments are misguided. You can read them for yourself on page 108 of the voter pamphlet.
But lies and treachery are not limited to only ads against Ballot Measure 2, they are rampantly foisted on us from every media source by the corporate oil company sponsors fighting Ballot Measure 1, “Alaska’s Fair Share.” You can hardly avoid them, but just let me say one glaring thing about their contentions. How can anyone believe that by not voting for more oil revenue, we can protect the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend? This makes no sense at all. Not getting what is our constitutional due from our oil makes no sense, and makes the state, us, poorer. How can it be otherwise? Yet that is what their ads keep shoving at us. It is utter nonsense and impossible. Clearly they don’t think we can add.
Please vote yes for both Ballot Measure 1 and Ballot Measure 2. They are both in our best interest, both put together by our own citizens, for our own citizens, just like Abraham Lincoln said we should build our rightful government. All you have to do is endorse them by voting yes.
Rich Seifert is a professor emeritus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He lives in Fairbanks. The opinions stated here are his own.