Ballot Measure 2 will lead to more spineless leaders in Juneau

Juneau is full of politicians who don’t stand for anything. The current majority caucus, consisting of Democrats, Republicans, and independents, was designed to ensure the political safety of its members by barring consideration of controversial topics. We’ve seen the results: a failing education system, a PFD crisis that has been left to simmer for nearly half a decade and a $2.5 billion deficit.
Backers of Ballot Measure 2 and San Francisco’s ranked choice voting scheme would have you believe that the answer is more of the same. More moderates. More wallflowers. More empty suits. Like snake-oil salesmen, they have analyzed our shared dislike of modern politics and now swoop in to offer a salve they hope we won’t think about too closely. “Vote for us and all your diseases will be cured.”
The truth is, Ballot Measure 2 would take away your voice while doing nothing to break the gridlock in Juneau. Under our current simple and fair electoral system, we chose to give middle-of-the-road politicians a chance. We elected inoffensive characters on both sides of the aisle and enabled a nonpartisan caucus in the Legislature. Yet instead of the serious conversations about Alaska’s future that we were promised, they were content to pack it in early while refusing to meet virtually during the worst health and economic crisis of our lifetime.
This summer, we chose to course correct. Voters of both parties swept out milquetoast incumbents in favor of champions. Will it work? Only time will tell. But that power to choose our destiny, concentrated in the hands of individual Alaskans, is the beauty of our democracy. We have blue waves, we have red waves — heck, we even have successful independent and write-in campaigns in Alaska.
Ballot Measure 2 would eliminate all those choices. In a system where all politicians must concern themselves with being your second- or third-favorite choice, the only winners will be those who deal exclusively in platitudes. The entire Legislature will be filled with poll-chasing con artists whose only objective is to convince you they are a harmless second choice.
Those who leave their mark on the world are rarely popular in their time. Imagine the fate of our nation had Abraham Lincoln been subjected to ranked choice voting in 1860. A man who won election with less than 40% of the vote, Lincoln would have doubtless lost had a computer algorithm included Americans’ secondary choices. After all, his views on slavery were considered extreme by most of the nation at the time.
Yet backers of Ballot Measure 2 would have you believe that Lincoln was a failure because he refused to trade his principles for vapid campaign slogans calculated to offend the least number of voters. And for that reason, I believe Ballot Measure 2 is not compatible with the democracy our founders envisioned. It’s certainly not compatible with Alaska values.
At its core, ranked choice voting silences the champions and those who vote for them. Brave souls who stand up and say, “This is what I believe,” are crushed in the race to be all things to all people. Once begun, the cycle is impossible to break. There is no chance for voters to change their minds and reinvoke the champions as they did this summer. Under ranked choice voting, the wheels of mediocrity grind on in perpetuity.
I urge every Alaskan to protect their voice by rejecting Ballot Measure 2 this November. It’s not about protecting the parties; I’m not fond of them myself. It’s about defending our champions. It’s about ensuring there’s a place for folks who are brave enough to say, “This is the hill I will die on because I believe it’s right.”
Those are the Alaskans I want defending my interests in Juneau.
Bernie Karl is a Fairbanks businessman who is a registered nonpartisan and co-chair of Defend Alaska Elections - Vote No on 2.