Ballot Measure 2 shifts power from parties to people

As we head into another highly polarized election between two unpopular parties with an often unresponsive and ineffective government, Americans don’t agree on much. But one thing we should agree on is that our electoral system is no longer working for us.
Because the two parties have a virtual monopoly on elections and therefore can gain votes just by being the lesser of two evils, they don’t have to attract voters by implementing good policies, and there is no way to hold them accountable when they fail. The predictable outcome is a government that only responds to the biggest donors and parties that focus on negative campaigning rather than building support through substantive achievements.
Most voters are poorly represented by the two main choices in any given election, but in our current system adding more candidates just creates confusion. When three or more candidates are on the ballot, voters are left to decide whether to vote strategically or vote for the best candidate, and often a candidate with little popular support wins. This has happened in many recent elections in Alaska with different parties benefiting at different times.
Luckily, thanks to a bipartisan group of Alaskans who care more about the health of the state than partisan politics, we have a rare opportunity to fundamentally fix many of the structural problems in our elections. Ballot Measure 2 provides three components to create a new system where Alaska voices can be truly represented. First, it will strengthen disclosure rules for the dark money that has been so corrosive to democracy in Alaska. Second, it will reform primaries so everyone competes on the same ballot, but the top four candidates advance. This will replace the current system where two parties control low turnout primaries, and moderate candidates who may have broad support are often at a disadvantage. Third, and most importantly, it will implement ranked-choice voting. With ranked-choice voting, voters can vote for their favorite candidate regardless of party and know they won’t be a spoiler. If their favorite candidate doesn’t do well, their vote shifts to their next choice. This allows independent candidates to run on an equal footing, forces all the candidates to compete based on their own merits and lowers the effectiveness of negative attacks. It may even encourage the media to report on policies more and polls less.
Alaskans are independent thinkers who span the entire spectrum of political thought and then some. But we have been poorly represented by the two dominant parties, and the results out of Juneau and Washington, D.C. have reflected that reality. Some prominent politicians from both major parties have argued against Ballot Measure 2, but don’t be fooled: They oppose it because it threatens their power. The Democratic and Republican parties won’t disappear if Ballot Measure 2 passes, but they will have to start attracting voters based on what they stand for, not just for who they stand against. Wherever ranked-choice voting has been implemented, it has shifted power from parties and big donors to voters. As a result, politicians become more responsive to voters, and politics become more about solutions and less about party identity. One ballot measure can’t fix all our problems, but a yes vote on Ballot Measure 2 will give voters powerful new tools to fix problems in the future.
Alex Prichard lives in Fairbanks