Ballot Measure 1 and creating jobs

If Alaska votes yes on Ballot Measure 1, it will reduce oil tax credits that goes to the producers, and give more money to Alaska. The criticism of this proposition is that the state needs to induce more investment in the oil industry in order to create jobs. However, the oil industry more so than most industries has a lot volatility and so currently it’s clear that with COVID cases climbing and world oil demand still in a slump, that it is not exactly the right time to use oil tax credits to induce investment in the exploration or development of new oil fields.
Once the pandemic is over and world demand for oil resurges, then the price of oil will rise and there will be plenty of incentive to develop oil fields on the North Slope, with or without Measure 1. So, why induce development now during a slump in the oil market when those fields will eventually get developed anyway? Plus, since Measure 1 only gets rid of tax credits on some fields, it does not revert to the high ACES tax rate that the industry was so keen on changing. Therefore, Measure 1 should not be a hindrance to the eventual development of anything on the North Slope. However, if the point of voting no on Measure 1 is to induce industrial development to create jobs, then at least do it in way that gives you more bang for the buck.
What would John Maynard Keynes say? Keynes was an economist that advocated for governments to induce new investment or spending during economic downturns so as to help the overall economy. And similar to that ideal, much of the advertising by the industry to vote no on Measure 1 is actually about creating a Keynesian economic stimulus and not really about having fair taxes. However, if the tax credits are really only to create jobs now, as opposed to allowing the oil development and jobs to wait until a more appropriate time, then why not put that money into infrastructure instead of oil tax credits so that the state can actually develop its economy for years into the future?
If a Keynesian jobs development proposal is what the vote no on Measure 1 effort is all about, then why not actually develop the state? Rather than subsidizing oil producers for something that only benefits them, subsidize for example a cross-state natural gas pipeline that can benefit many different businesses and benefit the Interior with cheaper energy and truly help the overall Alaska economy. It could even physically be connected with laterals to out of the way villages, such as Fort Yukon, to bring in natural gas to them.
The real reason for the oil tax credits was fear of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline freezing up and a belief that Alaska could develop its shale oil. Both ideas are wrong. A perfect Keynesian alternative idea is to build a small, roadside oil pipeline and a similar natural gas pipeline all at the same time, creating jobs and a Keynesian multiplier at the same time we reduce risks for a TAPS failure and reduce pan-Alaska energy costs.
As far as developing shale oil on the North Slope, that will have to wait for a major natural gas project because when you go looking for shale oil, you often find shale-gas instead. We don’t want to be like North Dakota and flare a lot of the shale natural gas that is found with the shale oil just so we can develop that oil. Rather, it is better to wait for the economics of North Slope natural gas to improve over the next 10 or 20 years, and then when a large natural gas export project is viable, then there will be plenty of shale-resources, both oil and gas, which will make it lucrative to sell that natural gas abroad. At that point, drillers can drill into the shale-resource depths and whether they find oil or natural gas, they will have a market for it.
The industry claims Measure 1 will reduce investment, but with high yield (junk) bond interest rates at a low 5%, and most other industries reeling, where exactly are these investors going to put their money that can make as much return as Alaska oil does?
Doug Reynolds is a professor of petroleum and energy economics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He can be contacted at dbreynolds@alaska.edu.