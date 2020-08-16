At RCPC, we’re here to help families

The Resource Center for Parents and Children was founded in 1973 by a small group of concerned Fairbanks citizens who met as the Fairbanks Child Protection Task Force to discuss the problem of child abuse and neglect in the Fairbanks community. Since then, the agency has grown in both size and commitment, offering a wide range of services to the community focusing on child development, nutrition, behavioral health and child maltreatment. Our services are available to all residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough who meet the criteria for participation: primarily parents who are expecting, parents working with the Office of Children’s Services, children from birth to 18 years old, and vulnerable adults.
RCPC’s mission is to create a culture that values parenting and keeping children safe through education, respect, advocacy, and strengthening families. The agency provides services under four main programs: Family Education Services, Stevie’s Place child advocacy center, Behavioral Health Services, and Women, Infants and Children.
Family Education Services offers a wide range of classes and services to support parents with the goal of creating safer, healthier, and more nurturing homes. Because kids don’t come with instructions, classes are designed to help parents find solutions to many common challenges and include: Scream Free Parenting, Positive Solutions, and Strengthening Families. We also provide walk-in services to help parents find additional resources. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, RCPC created a parenting hotline that is staffed seven days a week from 8-12 a.m.
Our child advocacy center, Stevie’s Place, is designed to be a friendly, safe, and neutral environment where underage victims and their non-offending family members are offered support and advocacy during investigations of child abuse or maltreatment. Our professional staff members work in conjunction with law enforcement, child protective services and forensic medical providers when there are allegations of sexual abuse or when a child has witnessed a crime.
For children and families already receiving services from RCPC, we also provide trauma-informed individual and family therapy through our Behavioral Health Services program.
Women, Infants and Children, our most widely utilized program, offers services to pregnant women, postpartum mothers, breastfeeding mothers, and children under 5 years of age. WIC provides families with health and nutrition screening, healthy food options, nutrition education and community referrals. WIC also has a peer counselor program that offers support services to breastfeeding mothers.
Each year on the second Saturday of June, with help from our main sponsor Kinross Fort Knox, RCPC hosts the Mosquito Meander 5K fun run and walk as our main fundraising event. The Mosquito Meander is one of the most popular races in the Fairbanks area and attracts hundreds of participants from around the state.
RCPC is governed by a volunteer board of directors, currently consisting of nine members with various experience and backgrounds. The board provides supervision and direction to the executive management team and oversees the strategic planning for the agency. The board also engages in fundraising and community outreach.
As a board chair, my two most important roles are to promote the agency at every opportunity and to continuously work on board development. When I meet a prospective donor, a legislator or a community leader, I give them a two-minute “elevator speech” describing RCPC, the great work we do, why we are vital to the community, and what they can do to help us. And because an agency is only as strong as its board, I am always on the lookout for prospective members.
Serving on a nonprofit board is an incredibly rewarding experience. It’s an opportunity to help guide and support an organization that offers critical services to the Fairbanks community. Through community volunteerism, ordinary citizens work together to create a healthy vibrant future for everyone.
If you are interested in learning more about RCPC, you can contact us at 907-456-2866 or visit us on the web at https://www.rcpcfairbanks.org.
Steve Meckel is president of the board of directors of the Resource Center for Parents and Children, located in Fairbanks.
This series of columns is coordinated by the Golden Heart Community Foundation (goldenheart@alaskacf.org) and selectively highlights local and regional nonprofits, explores the diversity of services, the roles and advice of the boards of directors for other nonprofits, and how these nonprofits plan for the future.