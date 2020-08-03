Assembly member’s complaint is inaccurate

The prime sponsor of an ordinance that would have required contractors who perform work for the borough to hire a certain amount of apprentices took the opponents of that controversial ordinance and the Presiding Officer to task in a Community Perspective published Friday. While she is entitled to her opinion, her missive paints an inaccurate picture of the meeting, so I would like to set the record straight.
First of all, Presiding Officer Christopher Quist conducted the meeting admirably.
Next, the ordinance would adversely affect local contractors, and it would substantially increase borough maintenance and capital costs by limiting competition for future borough projects. Public testimony and emails to the assembly were both poignant and overwhelmingly opposed to the ordinance.
The prime sponsor realized she had stirred up a hornet’s nest, so she moved to postpone action on the ordinance to a later date in an attempt to address the concerns that were raised. This is a legitimate parliamentary tactic to garner additional support.
However, I and several other assembly members thought the idea was fundamentally flawed and that delaying action would only cause unnecessary consternation for local contractors and their employees, so we exercised our right to oppose her motion. The assembly then proceeded to debate several amendments and amendments to amendments, which can be a confusing and stressful process late at night.
Per borough code, assembly meetings automatically adjourn at 11:30 p.m. unless a majority of members specifically vote to extend the meeting. As that time approached, a motion was made to continue the meeting on the following Monday. Assembly members Jimi Cash and Frank Tomaszewski, who had expressed their opposition to the ordinance, informed the assembly that they had prior commitments that would prevent them from attending that meeting.
Nevertheless, the main sponsor insisted on an immediate vote on postponing the meeting to Monday, even though it was known that two assembly members wouldn’t be able to attend. The motion to postpone failed on a 4-4 vote just as our clock ran out, which simply meant the apprenticeship ordinance would be taken up as unfinished business at the next regularly scheduled meeting that all members would presumably be able to attend.
Unfortunately, the next regularly scheduled meeting also had and still has a full agenda that likely would result in limited time to consider unfinished business if more was to be added to it. So, I reached out to other assembly members the next morning to schedule a special meeting to finish the leftover business of the last meeting on a separate date that all members would be able to attend. This new meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 via Zoom.
This will enable proponents to flesh out the amendments they think could make the ordinance more palatable and allow time for robust debate without disenfranchising any assembly members.
Adding an anti-competitive provision to the borough’s procurement code isn’t a time-sensitive matter. I remain convinced it is a fundamentally flawed idea that will significantly harm businesses, their employees, and borough taxpayers. The main sponsor of the ordinance got the postponement she sought to enable her to reform her proposal. I believe it was unnecessary that she felt the need to so publicly lash out at her fellow assembly members for disagreeing with her and exercising their rights to vote and participate as duly elected members of the assembly.
Aaron Lojewski was elected to Seat H on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly in 2017.