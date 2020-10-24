As local mayors, we agree: Ballot Measure 1 will make a grim situation worse

We have united to speak as individual citizens in opposition to Ballot Measure 1. This is not something we regularly do or take lightly. But this issue is too important to sit on the sidelines. We oppose Ballot Measure 1 because of its potential to hurt the local economy, jobs, and Fairbanks and North Pole families. We want more investment here, not less – this tax increase will take us in the wrong direction.
With the economy stalled and COVID-19 still wreaking havoc, now is the absolute wrong time to punish any industry — whether it’s oil, fishing, tourism, or mining — with a massive tax increase. Ballot Measure 1 would increase taxes by up to 300% at certain oil prices. This is a crushing increase on a business sector that is already struggling just to maintain operations, much less pursue new projects. But, ultimately, our concern is not rooted with impacts to the oil companies but to us Alaskans — the families who have lived here for generations and plan to continue calling this community home and the viability of our state.
Ballot Measure 1 would deliver a gut punch to the Interior when we’re already on our economic knees. We have not been spared the devastating effects of the recession and COVID-19 economic shutdown. As we look to the horizon toward recovery, we need to think about which industry is most likely to help lift us out of this mess. We need to think about the small businesses that are struggling and will be hurt by this tax increase. The pandemic has been tough on the oil industry, too, but several big projects are ready to go — local companies and people will go to work. If we pass this ballot measure, those projects, which would inject billions into the state economy, will remain on the shelf for who knows how long. Local jobs will be lost.
Ballot Measure 1 risks history repeating itself. We have experienced firsthand the consequences of pushing industry too far. Six years ago, the North Pole refinery closed — fundamentally, because it was no longer economic to operate. We lost 175 good-paying jobs and $10 million in payroll overnight. The Alaska Railroad lost millions in revenue when the shipments south ceased. Why would we risk a similar experience, especially during a worldwide pandemic?
Recently, a local panel on Ballot Measure 1 featured three prominent economists and Doyon, Limited, President Aaron Schutt. All spoke against the ballot measure.
All three economists warned of the negative outcomes likely to result if the ballot measure is implemented. Doug Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum, and Jim Calvin with the McDowell Group cited their recent study commissioned by the ANCSA Regional Association. That analysis revealed Ballot Measure 1 would lead to the loss of another 6,300 Alaska jobs and $6 billion in investment. They also predicted a sharp drop in oil production and years of litigation if the measure passes.
We literally cannot afford to gamble on the state’s future. Rolling the dice on a new tax scheme that has been shown to cause more job loss is risky and reckless at any time but especially now. Let’s not wager on our future. Vote no on Ballot Measure 1.
Mayor Bryce Ward is mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Mayor Jim Matherly is mayor of the city of Fairbanks. Mayor Mike Welch is mayor of the city of North Pole.