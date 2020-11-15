Are our leaders taking us to the COVID morgue?

Our lives can become more normal, our economy can begin to recover, kids can be back in school and going to the grocery won’t have to be a major decision if we get COVID-19 under control with common sense measures and improved medical outcomes. The vaccine will help when it is safe and effective.
It is time for our leaders to listen to our medical experts and mandate masks until they are no longer advised.
President Donald Trump has abdicated responsibility for a national, science-based strategy for dealing with COVID-19. As reported by the president’s chief of staff, he has essentially abandoned the COVID-19 ship. Earlier on, he opted loosely for state-by-state pandemic plans.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has determined — as of this writing — that a statewide plan is not the best way to go and has largely passed the responsibility to Alaska cities, boroughs, villages and towns.
In Fairbanks, our three local mayors have likewise sidestepped their responsibility.
Reasons for not including a mask mandate have included shopping migration from the city of Fairbanks, holding out hope that everyone will wear masks voluntarily, and blaming inaction on masks to our political designation as a second-class borough. These reasons are not proactive.
Apparently, since leadership from national to state to local has kicked the can down the road, it is now every man, woman and child for themselves. It doesn’t have to remain this way.
Institute a statewide mask mandate now. Alaska’s competent medical teams, led by Dr. Anne Zink and in Fairbanks by Dr. Mishelle Nace, have worked hard to protect our communities. They need our help to control community transmission of COVID-19. The medical team knows what to do and our leaders can choose to make it happen. Our local leaders can increase pressure on the governor to make a wise decision, one that won’t hurt anyone.
The COVID-19 numbers are rising at an alarming rate. We are being warned. We can see what is happening in other states where protections such as masks have been ignored by so many. Do we have to wait and follow like sheep? No. We can we take simple proactive measures with a harmless statewide mask mandate that would encompass the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska’s second-largest population center. We can flatten our curve and stay ahead of it.
We are at war with COVID-19. We shouldn’t have leaders who won’t issue reasoned, protective orders. Can you imagine a battle commander issuing an order like, “Please man your positions, if you want to”? Or, “I strongly encourage you to man your position.” If we are likened to the soldiers in this battle, we need clear, unambiguous orders so we can have each other’s backs and prevail.
We cannot reasonably stop the virus entirely, but neither should we wave the white flag and give up. “Mask up” until we are relieved of duty.
Woeful prayers and platitudes won’t excuse lack of action in this matter and will certainly ring hollow. We can and should have a statewide mask mandate as described by our medical experts, and it should happen now before more of our family, friends and neighbors needlessly become more collateral damage.
Will our leaders take us to a better outcome or will they follow us to the morgue?
Patrice Lee lives in Fairbanks.