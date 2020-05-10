An economic recovery plan for Fairbanks

The economic shutdown has jolted many of us out of our usual ways of thinking about our society and our options. I know that’s the case for me. The shutdown has emphasized the importance of the basics of our economic system — people need jobs, ones that pay a living wage, so that they can buy things from other people, including paying the rent or mortgage and buying food.
The Borough Economic Development Commission has put together a plan to help Fairbanks emerge from the pandemic with as strong an economy as possible. This group of intelligent, motivated people has highlighted areas where the borough government, residents and businesses can play a role. The plan will also include a “dashboard” to allow the commission and the public to track progress on goals. You can download the plan from a link on the lower right of the commission’s web page. Take a look and see what you think. The commission is interested in the public’s feedback.
The Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition would like congratulate the Economic Development Commission on its efforts and to emphasize the benefits of jobs based on a more sustainable economy: renewable energy, construction of energy-efficient northern infrastructure, smart grid technology, broadband expansion, electric vehicle infrastructure, local food production, and climate change planning and research efforts. These steps will bring big paybacks in the future, making our economy better prepared for future stress, including the climate crisis and continuing pandemic effects.
Everyone can do something, and people want to help. As the economy opens up, we can focus our spending on local products and businesses to keep them viable. We need our small businesses — they are the fabric of our economy, what makes Fairbanks unique, and they provide employment to a large sector of our population.
In turn, businesses can be creative in meeting pandemic and post-pandemic needs, such as producing PPE, materials needed for testing, items needed to care for those with COVID-19, or items that will continue to be in short supply due to tariffs and virus-related travel, transport or production restrictions. We can all fill out census forms to make sure Fairbanks gets its fair share of federal programs. To support those hardest hit by these tough times, we can donate to AK Can Do, which makes grants to people in need and nonprofits that are providing services to people impacted by the pandemic.
As the plan mentions, we can support “Solarize Fairbanks.” This project provides jobs and reduces energy costs and air pollution. By working together, residents and businesses enable their contractors to order in bulk, reducing the costs to install the panels by almost 25%. You can find out if your building or land is appropriately sited for solar (most businesses and homes are). We can also encourage our state to lobby for, and federal representatives to vote for, extending and expanding tax credits for wind and solar energy.
We can increase the energy efficiency of our buildings. One tool that could provide homeowners with the means to upgrade would be on-bill financing by Golden Valley Electric Association. This is a program that provides low-interest loans through electrical cooperatives for energy improvements. The homeowner or renter repays the loan through their electric bill, which is lower when the energy savings are more than the loan payment. This approach makes it possible for low-income homeowners to improve the energy efficiency of their houses.
And finally, we can support the University of Alaska Fairbanks. With the state budget collapse, we will likely be facing a major loss of UAF funding and the potential for closure of substantial parts of the university. We can encourage the Legislature to continue funding the university to the extent possible. We all know how much local employment UAF provides, though many are not aware of how much research money UAF brings into our community (over $100 million per year in external federal grants), The virology lab, which has been processing COVID tests, is just one example.
All of these steps will contribute to a stronger, more-resilient local economy. This pandemic has made it clear how much we all rely on each other: residents and businesses, homeowners and our hospital. The pandemic is also a powerful example of how much Fairbanks is part of the global economy. Climate change is similarly a global problem that will require changes at all scales, from individual to community to global, and the more we do now to prepare, the better off we’ll be.
Martha Raynolds on behalf of the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition. She is a member of the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, Renewable Energy Working Group.