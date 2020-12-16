An ask of Sen. Sullivan and Gov. Dunleavy

In America (as opposed to North Korea, for example), loyalty is to each other, to self-governance, and not to those upon whom we, the people, bestow the temporary honor of serving. We pledge allegiance to the flag and the republic.
At this moment, the current president is trying to subvert the will of the people. The vast majority of his lawsuits have been thrown out due to lack of evidence. The ballots in Georgia have been counted three times, with no meaningful change in the result (in the face of death threats against election officials). On Dec. 1, Attorney General Barr stated, “there is no evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the vote.” All 50 states have certified their elections. And the Supreme Court has twice this week declined to hear his suits.
By continuing to promote lies and conspiracy theories, President Trump is willing to destroy our faith in each other and our faith in democracy. Rather than celebrating the record participation in this election, he is trying to throw out people’s votes. Rather than conceding and helping the nation reunite after a hard-fought campaign, as is essential for our healing and strength going forward, he is dividing us. His stated goal is to overturn the result of the election and thus override the will of the people.
This episode is an insult to the Founding Fathers and to our history as a democracy. We entrust our leaders with incredible power in exchange for a promise, their oath of office.
I remind Governor Dunleavy and Senator Sullivan of their oaths. Here’s Sullivan’s which is similar to Dunleavy’s: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” “So help me God.”
External attacks like 9-11 and Pearl Harbor are so much simpler. They are not confusing. They unite us in mutual defense. The current attack on our democracy is horrific in a different way: it’s domestic, from the inside, from someone we trusted with power.
I ask Sullivan and Dunleavy to state unequivocally that they oppose any further attempts by the president to undermine the result of the election, and that they will work constructively with the Biden Administration.
They need to square their shoulders and stand firmly on the right side of history. Help us come back together as one nation, under God, indivisible.
They might learn from others who have found their voice, for example:
General Mark Milley, Nov. 11 (video on YouTube): Speaking about members of the armed services, who said, “We do not take an oath to a king or a queen. We do not take an oath to a tyrant or dictator. We do not take an oath to an individual. We do not take an oath to a country, tribe, or religion. We take an oath to the Constitution.”
Judge Stephanos Bibas (appointed by President Trump), Third Circuit Court of Appeals, Nov. 27 : “Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here. Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Nov. 7 (News-Miner): “Honoring (the people’s) choice in who leads has always defined us and is the source of our exceptionalism. We must uphold that legacy, focus on bridging our divisions, and meet our challenges together as Americans.”
And to sum up, here’s a statement by Rep. Don Young, Nov. 7 (News-Miner): “Today, a long, hard-fought, and contentious presidential election appears to be behind us. Although there are still votes to be counted, and potential legal cases to be heard, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the election. We may come from different parties, but I wish the president-elect well in what will no doubt be the most challenging chapter of his political career.”
Thomas Baring is a Fairbanks resident.