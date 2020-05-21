All members are equal at GVEA

I am running for the District 3 on the Golden Valley Electric Association board of directors because of my deep roots in the Fairbanks community and my concern that a conservative voice carry on in Rick Schikora’s shoes on his retirement from the board after 34.5 years. It is an honor to have his endorsement.
After I chose to stand for election, the writer of a recent letter to the editor wrongly asserted that I failed to disclose my relationship with Tower Hill Mines. In fact, I did disclose that relationship on my March 15, 2020, application for the GVEA board. Solie Consulting is a contractor to Tower Hill Mines, where I have served part time in the capacity of manager of investor and community relations since January of 2019. Prior to that, I was a full-time employee of Tower Hill Mines in that same role. My relationship with Tower Hill Mines is no secret. Furthermore, the GVEA bylaws are clear that my responsibilities with Tower Hill do not present a conflict of interest, and I have confirmed this with GVEA. As any board member would be required to do, I would recuse myself if there were a conflict.
As users of electricity, all board members and their employers are GVEA members, whether public or private, nonprofit or for-profit. Are we to dismiss all candidates who are gainfully employed because of their personal experience or interest? I say no. I believe everyone is entitled to bring their viewpoint to the board.
The idea that any board member could cause a large-scale project to “gain tremendously from having a line built,” as was the purported reason for my supposed conflict, reflects a poor understanding of GVEA practice. In fact, the process that GVEA has to follow to extend power to businesses and homeowners, within their service area, is strictly governed by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska, with the cost borne by the entity seeking to be connected. This concept is known as the “cost causer–cost payer rule” in utility regulations. It is the RCA, not the GVEA board, that would have final approval.
The large mines in Fairbanks provide significant economic benefit to our town in the way of jobs, contracts and tax revenues — a bright spot in a very difficult economic time. And their environmental stewardship and community philanthropy is notable. Unfortunately, because there is a clear difference in the environmental agenda of my opponent and myself, supporters of my opponent have resorted to attacking me.
I believe the true intent of the letter to the editor is a part of a continuing environmentalist effort to advance a high-cost agenda on the GVEA ratepayers. GVEA rates are already higher than any other major utility in the state at $0.263/kWh. The environmentalists don’t mind if their power costs go up even more. I do, and I believe our home and business owners do, too.
We should focus on holding down rates, and that will require honest discussion between members with diverse viewpoints about choices and their costs. If elected, I will engage in that discussion. Please vote your ballot that was mailed May 15 and must be returned by June 9.
Rick Solie is a candidate for District 3 on the Golden Valley Electric Association board of directors. GVEA describes District 3 as including the following: the area south of Chena Small Tracks and east of Chena Pump to Rosie Creek; the west side of Fairbanks, south of the Chena River, west of Peger Road and south of Airport Way; north of the Richardson Highway to Woll Road; and south of the Chena River and Chena Slough over to Nordale Road; and the Richardson Highway west of Mile 352.