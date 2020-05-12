Alaskans should support Governor Dunleavy

The Keep Dunleavy group was disappointed with the Alaska Supreme Court’s recent ruling that if the recall group can accomplish the task of collecting enough signatures, the issue can go to a vote.
The response of most Alaskans was, “Is that still going on?”
Yes, old news as it is, there are some hangers-on who, for partisan reasons, want to recall our governor.
What is news regarding Governor Dunleavy is his admirable leadership during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The governor has given his undivided attention to the health and well-being of all Alaskans. He has said partisanship has no place in fighting this virus and that we are all in this together. He and his team of experts have taken bold action to protect our residents and carefully and thoughtfully worked to reopen the Alaska economy. This has been no easy task, and Governor Dunleavy has shown admirable leadership and concern. His decisions are working. Alaska has the best statistics for the virus of any state in the union.
As for old news, the Supreme Court ruling did not change what the recall group has been doing all along — attempting to gather enough signatures to force a recall election. Without much success, that group has been diligently attempting to gather valid signatures for the past five months. The campaign must gather 71,252 signatures; they have reported just 34,000 signatures thus far. Their movement was initially spurred by public outrage over the spending cuts in the governor’s first budget two years ago, but that angst has dissipated and the movement has decidedly lost steam. During this legislative session, the governor has listened to his constituents and stakeholders in our various industries and attempted to fund essential services with a close eye on deficit spending. Who can argue with that?
Attorney General Kevin Clarkson said the court, “ignored Alaska’s constitutional history and has effectively rewritten our Constitution and statutes to adopt no-cause political recall.” Clarkson went on to say that any elected official will be subject to recall for virtually any reason. This is a slippery slope for Alaska and should instill terror in all of us. How can we expect to find bold leadership for our state if elected leaders can be recalled on purely political grounds? Members of both major political parties should carefully consider the enormous implications of condoning this politically motivated recall effort. Soon the shoe may be on the other foot. This is a dangerous path for our great state.
Please do not go on record with your name and signature to support the recall of our governor. Paid signature gatherers may tell you that your name will not be on the public record if you sign the recall petition, but that is not true. Governor Dunleavy won the election with over 145,000 Alaska voters and has shown great leadership during this unprecedented health epidemic. Let’s concentrate on the present and the future of our great state. Let’s put politics aside as we appreciate our good fortune to be living in a place which, largely because of great leadership from our governor, has maintained a low incidence of the coronavirus and is carefully moving toward putting our residents back to work.
We are the envy of many Americans.
Cynthia Henry is chair of the Keep Dunleavy group. She is a longtime resident and business owner in Fairbanks and has served on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, borough school board and University of Alaska Board of Regents. She currently serves on the Alaska Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.