Alaska, still in financial Wonderland, needs to vote yes on Ballot Measure 1

In 2016 I reported on a call from Bengt that is pertinent today. He told me about a conversation he overheard in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport between two well-dressed men chatting as they waited for their flights. Bengt said it was clear they were oil industry executives, and he guessed that at least one was from Exxon. One, call him Mo, complained about the complex problems of unstable governments and terrorism as they take oil out of the Middle East. The other one, call him Pete, said, “You guys are crazy to go there. We’re working in Alaska and that’s like shooting fish in a barrel.”
Pete went on to say, “We wrote the new tax law. It was known as Senate Bill 21, and it is sweet. It took some doing. One Republican senator, Gary Stevens, who voted against SB21 on the Senate floor in March 2013, said, ‘This bill gives away too much to the major oil companies ... Those fields (Prudhoe Bay and Kuparuk) seem to be doing just fine under the current tax policies and are enormously profitable to the industry.’ Some other Republicans, like Bert Stedman, also voted against it.”
“Opposition from two key Democratic senators from the Interior, Joe Paskvan and Joe Thomas, was taken care of by skillful maneuvering and gerrymandering; they were gone by January 2013, and SB21 squeaked through by one vote. There was a big fuss and 50,000 people signed a petition to repeal it. They only needed 30,000 to put it on the ballot, but 50,000 signed on pretty fast. We spent $20 million to stop the repeal, and although it was close, we beat it and now are airborne.” Mo asked how that one change of the tax laws could be so effective for the industry.
Pete explained that they did away with the progressive increase in taxes as the price of oil goes up. But a nifty part is that SB21 has the state of Alaska pay almost any industry cost of “new development.” Then, as in the Point Thomson field, when the oil flows it is considered “new oil,” which means that it gets another break in taxes. “Most important, the credits and tax breaks are even better! When the price of oil goes below $80 per barrel, Alaska pays us $8 per barrel as a tax credit. We now have the tax breaks and credits to the industry exceeding the revenue in taxes that we pay to the state of Alaska. So, there you have it! We don’t have to deal with unstable, scary governments and terrorists, but instead we have Alaskans paying us to take their oil. How about that for a good deal?”
Mo asked how long Alaskans would put up with SB21. Pete replied, “Don’t give it a thought; most people can’t read the new law. The proverbial Philadelphia lawyer wrote it so even the legislators are puzzled. We included a 30% reduction on the interest for late taxes. It was intended to be low-hanging fruit for a Republican majority in the Finance Committee to remove so they could look tough during the bill’s approval process. Unbelievably, it sailed right through. There’s just no telling what they would not have approved. We were too embarrassed to go any further with it.
We convinced some legislators that we might not contribute to their reelection or that we might go away if they question us. Our lawyers and executives enjoyed it. One suggested claiming our purchase of the Legislature as a business expense on our 2013 federal income tax form.”
Let’s imagine what these executives would say about today’s major issue. It could go like this:
“Because the SB21 tax credits of $8 per barrel are bothering Alaskans now, they have launched a program called ‘Alaska’s Fair Share.’ Its goal is to protect revenue from, and eliminate tax credits on, the North Slope ‘legacy fields.’ Our ads tell Alaskans that the ‘Fair Share’ plan is being supported by ‘Outside interests.’ We know this is not true, but it works on the gullible. So far, we have spent about $12 million on these ads, but it is worth it. Keep in mind our spending of $20 million to stop the repeal of SB21 has more than paid for itself. It is a nuisance to have to reveal that we pay for the ads, but few people see the ‘paid by’ line in a dark colored band at the bottom of the page.”
So much for the speculation. I think it is reasonable for me to comment here on how serious payment of these credits has turned out to be. It led us to have negative income from the oil industry for three years, greatly reducing our revenue in all years 2015 to 2019, and caused our Legislature to consider taking out a “mortgage” on Alaska by bonding $1 billion to get the money needed to pay the credits we already owe.
Alaskans need to vote yes on Ballot Measure 1.
Carl Benson lives in Fairbanks.